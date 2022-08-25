Check out the 4 must-haves from Coach's new Coachies collection!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Coach has introduced its limited-edition Coachies collection with a variety of bags and accessories with their own cute personalities. These glove-tanned leather bags include applique features like eyes and mouths in different expressions. Like most things Coach, there’s no doubt these limited-edition styles will become cult classics in the near future and collectibles you’ll want to keep in pristine condition.

RELATED: 17 best cool bags for your summer picnic

When you click on the collection page, you can even take a short quiz to determine which Coachie best fits your personality. The Coachies also have names like Groovie, Sweetie, and Dreamy, which makes it all the more cute. If you’re the kind of person who appreciates irreverent and eye-catching style that sets you apart from the pack, you’re going to love these adorable bags.

MORE: J.Lo's third wedding dress is jaw-dropping

Coachies Kira Crossbody with Dreamie, $275, Coach

Dreamie is described as a “savvy and slightly sarcastic beauty.” A convenient little crossbody, it comes with four credit card slots, a detachable wrist strap, and detachable shoulder strap.

Coachies Rogue 17 In Signature Textile Jacquard With Sweetie, $650, Coach

Featuring the cutest details, this Rogue 17 bag has two compartments and a detachable strap. The body is made of Signature jacquard with glovetanned leather trim.

Coachies Card Case with Sparkie, $125, Coach

If you’re not ready to commit to a full-on Coachies bag, start with this slim and convenient card case. Keep your cards organized in buttery soft leather without the burden of a bigger wallet.

Coachies Rogue 17 in Signature Textile Jacquard with Winkie, $595, Coach

Jokester Winkie may be the cutest of the Coachies bunch. This bag features buttery soft leather trim and jacquard that is crafted from organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.