10 cute cosy cardigans to wear this autumn - the fluffier the better!

You can't beat wearing a fluffy, cosy cardigan in the autumn. Whether you're channelling Hailey Bieber on the LA sidewalk or Cameron Diaz's character in The Holiday, it's the perfect time to invest in a new cardigan.

There are plenty to choose from on the high street, whether you're after a cable-knit cardigan, a chunky sparkly knit or a cosy fluffy style. From ASOS to M&S, & Other Stories, New Look and more, we've rounded up the most gorgeous and colourful cardis for the coming season. Layer up in the chicest high street styles!

Sunshine Soul Pale Blue Knit Tie Waist Long Cardigan, £24, New Look

Black Embellished Cardigan, £49, River Island

Oatmeal Cardigan, £28, ASOS

Fluffy Rib Relaxed Cardigan, £95, Boden

Button Detail Cable Detail Crop Cardigan, £39.20, Oasis

Collared Bouclé Knit Cardigan, £85, & Other Stories

Cosy Wrap Belted Knit Cardigan, £20, Warehouse

Reiss Corrin Ribbed Cardigan, £138, John Lewis

Black Cardigan, £22.99, Mango

Dark Brown Knit Long Puff Sleeve Cardigan, £19.99, New Look

