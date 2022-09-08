6 best crinkle swimsuits: The Hunza G lookalikes for your next holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The crinkle swimwear trend is one that never seems to go out of style, and we can see why. The crinkled design is so flattering on all body types, with designer brand Hunza G kicking off the trend with their iconic swimsuits. There are so many affordable lookalikes around right now, and you're going to want them for your next holiday.

RELATED: 23 best swimwear brands for your holiday

MORE: Kate Middleton’s favourite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash

Whether you're on the hunt for a staple swimsuit or a colourful bikini, shop our favourites from the timeless crinkle trend...

Best crinkle swimsuits and bikinis

Hunza G square neck swimsuit, £155, Selfridges

If you're looking for a staple swimwear piece worth investing in, this Hunza G square neck swimsuit may be worth the splurge.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Crinkle scoop bikini top, £16, and matching bottoms, £16, ASOS

If bikinis are your swimwear of choice, this crinkle scoop neck two-piece is so flattering with its high neck bottoms.

READ: Martine McCutcheon’s swimwear collection is so flattering - here’s where to shop

Crinkle swimsuit, from £25.90, Amazon

Amazon has a great selection of swimwear, and this orange one-piece looks so similar to the Hunza G swimsuits at a fraction of the price.

,

Panos Emporio crinkled swimsuit, £70, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

We love the scooped back on this Panos Emporio swimsuit!

RELATED: This Amazon scallop-trim swimsuit could be mistaken for a designer one

Crinkle one-shoulder swimsuit, £25, Boohoo

Boohoo has a great selection of colourful swimsuits that are so glam, and our favourite is this one-shoulder green piece.

Euphoria crinkle swimsuit, from £21.60, SimplyBe

SimplyBe's swimsuits include sizes up to 32 - and we love the buckle detailing on this vibrant orange swimsuit.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.