Aviator jackets are trending - these are the 11 best to shop right now

It's a fact - aviator jackets have stood the test of time.

Aviator jackets are always in fashion come the winter season, and even see you through those crisp spring days too. 

Aviator jackets come in numerous styles, from leather to shearling, and suede designs, as well as faux fur creations, that's before we get onto the cuts, styles, and colourways. 

Shoppers truly are spoilt for choice when on the lookout for the best aviator jackets, as high street brands, including M&S, Zara, Ted Baker, John Lewis, and online retailers including ASOS have plenty to choose from. 

To save you braving the cold to stock up on the must-have outerwear item, or sifting through the virtual rails, we have compiled the best aviator jackets this year. Whether you layer it over a chic dress, heeled boots and tights, the classic jeans and a jumper combo, or your cosy loungewear set, the style options are endless.

Best aviator jackets

 

Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £69, M&S

Whistles Ultimate Longline Biker Aviator Jacket, £169 (Was £245), John Lewis 

Borg oversized aviator jacket, £66, ASOS

Dunmore Faux Shearling Jacket, £112 (Was £160), Boden 

Sheepskin Aviator Jacket, £950, L.K.Bennett 

Rachel Stevens Borg Aviator Jacket, £60, (Was £149), Oasis 

Stradivarius faux leather aviator jacket, £69.99, ASOS

Belted Aviator Coat, £85, River Island 

Kitt Check Shearling Jacket, £400 (Was £799), Allsaints 

Buckled Aviator Jacket, £70, PrettyLittleThing

Double-faced jacket, £99.99, Zara

