Aviator jackets are trending - these are the 11 best to shop right now

Shop our favourite women's aviator shearling jackets for winter from M&S, Zara, ASOS, John Lewis and more.
Aviator jackets are always in fashion come the winter season, and even see you through those crisp spring days too.
Aviator jackets come in numerous styles, from leather to shearling, and suede designs, as well as faux fur creations, that's before we get onto the cuts, styles, and colourways.
Shoppers truly are spoilt for choice when on the lookout for the best aviator jackets, as high street brands, including M&S, Zara, Ted Baker, John Lewis, and online retailers including ASOS have plenty to choose from.
To save you braving the cold to stock up on the must-have outerwear item, or sifting through the virtual rails, we have compiled the best aviator jackets this year. Whether you layer it over a chic dress, heeled boots and tights, the classic jeans and a jumper combo, or your cosy loungewear set, the style options are endless.
Best aviator jackets
Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket, £69, M&S
Whistles Ultimate Longline Biker Aviator Jacket, £169 (Was £245), John Lewis
Borg oversized aviator jacket, £66, ASOS
Dunmore Faux Shearling Jacket, £112 (Was £160), Boden
Sheepskin Aviator Jacket, £950, L.K.Bennett
Rachel Stevens Borg Aviator Jacket, £60, (Was £149), Oasis
Stradivarius faux leather aviator jacket, £69.99, ASOS
Belted Aviator Coat, £85, River Island
Kitt Check Shearling Jacket, £400 (Was £799), Allsaints
Buckled Aviator Jacket, £70, PrettyLittleThing
Double-faced jacket, £99.99, Zara
