The timeless heart-shaped jewellery trend: 22 of our favourites

The best heart-shaped jewellery to treat yourself or gift to someone special. From Swarovski to Monica Vinader, Pandora and more, you'll want to add these heart jewellery pieces straight to your wishlist
Heart-shaped jewellery really is a trend that will never go out of fashion. It's seen in countless beautiful styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and symbolises love and friendship - so if you're looking for a gift to show a loved one how much you care, heart jewellery is the perfect way to treat a partner, friend or family member.
Whether you're on the hunt for a staple pair of gold earrings or a sparkly silver ring, we've rounded up the best heart-shaped jewellery to shop now - and you won't be disappointed...
Best heart-shaped jewellery
Heart-shaped rings
Band of Hearts Ring, £30, Pandora
Engravable heart signet ring, £89, Missoma
Gucci heart-shaped ring, £215, Selfridges
Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring, £85, Missoma
Heart Signet Ring, £39, Abbott Lyon
Heart-shaped necklace
Lovelock 18ct Gold Heart & Arrow Charm Necklace, £2,150, Annoushka
Swarovski Una Pendant, £135, Swarovski
Heart snake chain necklace, £12.50, M&S
RACHEL JACKSON Deco trio grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace, £80, Selfridges
Choose Love Vermeil Necklace Yellow Gold Vermeil, £180, Otiumberg
Heart-shaped earrings
Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, £105, Missoma
Hugo Boss double hoop earrings, £69, John Lewis
Beloved moonstone heart drop earrings, £149, Daisy
Folded heart earrings, £140, Liberty London
Soru Jewellery Soru x Fenwick Exclusive Heart Charm Earrings, £175, Fenwick
Heart-shaped pendant
ALEX MONROE Gold-Plated Victoriana Keepsake Heart Locket Necklace, £210, Liberty London
Talisman Heart Pendant, £85, Monica Vinader
Personalised names heart necklace, from £18, Lisa Angel
Heart-shaped bracelet
Dinny Hall Silver Bijou Folded Heart Bracelet, £100, Liberty London
Sweet Alhambra heart bracelet, £1,280, Van Cleef and Arpels
Chopard My Happy Hearts 18-karat mother-of-pearl bracelet, £1,150, Net-A-Porter
Olivia Burton Yellow Gold Tone Classic Heart Bracelet, £29, H.Samuel
