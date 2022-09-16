﻿

The timeless heart-shaped jewellery trend: 22 of our favourites

You'll be adding these jewellery pieces straight to your wishlist...

Heart-shaped jewellery really is a trend that will never go out of fashion. It's seen in countless beautiful styles across rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and symbolises love and friendship - so if you're looking for a gift to show a loved one how much you care, heart jewellery is the perfect way to treat a partner, friend or family member.

Whether you're on the hunt for a staple pair of gold earrings or a sparkly silver ring, we've rounded up the best heart-shaped jewellery to shop now - and you won't be disappointed...

Best heart-shaped jewellery

Heart-shaped rings

Band of Hearts Ring, £30, Pandora 

Engravable heart signet ring, £89, Missoma 

Gucci heart-shaped ring, £215, Selfridges 

Jelly Heart Gemstone Ring, £85, Missoma

Heart Signet Ring, £39, Abbott Lyon

Heart-shaped necklace

Lovelock 18ct Gold Heart & Arrow Charm Necklace, £2,150, Annoushka

Swarovski Una Pendant, £135, Swarovski

Heart snake chain necklace, £12.50, M&S

RACHEL JACKSON Deco trio grooved-hearts yellow-gold plated pendant necklace, £80, Selfridges

Choose Love Vermeil Necklace Yellow Gold Vermeil, £180, Otiumberg

Heart-shaped earrings 

Twisted Heart Hoop Earrings, £105, Missoma

Hugo Boss double hoop earrings, £69, John Lewis

Beloved moonstone heart drop earrings, £149, Daisy

Folded heart earrings, £140, Liberty London

Soru Jewellery Soru x Fenwick Exclusive Heart Charm Earrings, £175, Fenwick

Heart-shaped pendant

ALEX MONROE Gold-Plated Victoriana Keepsake Heart Locket Necklace, £210, Liberty London

Talisman Heart Pendant, £85, Monica Vinader

Personalised names heart necklace, from £18, Lisa Angel

Heart-shaped bracelet

Dinny Hall Silver Bijou Folded Heart Bracelet, £100, Liberty London

Sweet Alhambra heart bracelet, £1,280, Van Cleef and Arpels

Chopard My Happy Hearts 18-karat mother-of-pearl bracelet, £1,150, Net-A-Porter

MORE: 11 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant

Olivia Burton Yellow Gold Tone Classic Heart Bracelet, £29, H.Samuel

