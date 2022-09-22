These Dune London boots are all we want to wear this winter - and you can buy them at John Lewis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s nothing like buying a new pair of boots for winter. Along with a winter coat, it makes the dull, grey days almost worth it to be able to showcase our new autumnal wardrobe – but what style of autumn boot will be your signature this season?

Dune London's winter boot collection includes knee high boots and chunky soles

From classic knee-high boots loved by the royals to chunky ankle boots, and not forgetting those heeled boots for parties, it’s Dune London’s AW collection that’s got us eager to store away the summer sandals and switch to a pair of boots.

All available at John Lewis, scroll down to see the winter-ready boots we’re buying before they sell out.

The Chelsea boot

Dune London Pinot Chelsea Boots, £140, John Lewis

One winter boot we all need in is a classic all-rounder; one you can wear with jeans and knits as easily as you can a dress or sequin skirt. We’re reaching for these classic flat Chelsea boots, a smart-casual design that are comfortable and durable (they’re made from leather).

Available in sizes 3-8, choose from black or for a luxe vibe, there’s a tan suede version.

The chunky boot

Dune London Prized Block Heel Leather Ankle Boot, £160, John Lewis

The chunky boot trend has gone nowhere for 2022, and Dune London’s ‘Prized’ style ticks all the boxes. With a tread-sole and 7cm heel, these are the boots to be wearing with your autumnal floral dress or satin skirt and knit combo.

The knee-high boot

Dune London Tonia Knee High Boot, £220, John Lewis

Knee-high boots are a winter mainstay for celebrities and royals, as they’re as classic as they are cool. This Tonia style from Dune London is a great pair to see you through the season and into spring; they’re lightweight, made from a long-lasting fabric, and have a low block heel.

As well as this black and brown pair, there’s also an all-black version.

The workwear ankle boot

Dune London Patos Leather Ankle Boots, £150, John Lewis

Elevate your winter working wardrobe with a detailed, heeled ankle boot – like the Patos, with a sturdy 6.5cm block heel, almond-shaped toe and gold horsebit detailing.

The party ankle boot

Dune London Oliyah Stiletto High Heeled Ankle Boots, £150, John Lewis

Swap your high heels for a stiletto heeled ankle boot this party season. Designed with smooth real leather, this chic pair are set on an 8cm stiletto heel and fitted with a pointed toe.

What we love is the practical element – a side-zip makes them easy to pull on (and off) and will keep your feet warm too.

