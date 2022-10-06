This is the Boden dress we'll be wearing on repeat this autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Updating your autumn wardrobe? You'll want to check out Boden's new season collection – before it sells out, that is.

Dropping a number of dreamy designs online, there's one, in particular, that's caught our eye for being a versatile little number – the easy to wear floral tea dress, £80.

Floral Tea Dress, £80, Boden

Adorned in a pretty vintage floral print, Boden's effortless dress features full sleeves, a fit and flare shape and yes, it has pockets!

Streamlined, versatile and sophisticated, we reckon Princess Kate would love it too.

Boden's tea dress is ideal for layering this autumn

As fashion fans will know, the royal has long been a fan of the high street brand, so who knows, maybe we'll see her wearing it soon!

Princess Kate already owns several pieces from Boden, including the Viola Maxi Dress in green and the Aurora Dress in a blue daisy print.

Infinitely versatile, when it comes to accessorising, the floral tea dress can be styled with everything from trainers to knee-high boots or even stilettos, depending on the occasion, of course.

And when it comes to layering, you can never go wrong with a leather jacket or a tailored coat – the choice is yours. For extra style points, when it gets that little bit colder, add a knitted vest over the top or print clash with a Breton top layered underneath.

Giving us an autumn/winter treat, Boden's new-in section is seriously good right now, and you won't want to miss out this season.

Blouson Sleeve Midi Dress, £240, Boden

There's plenty of other gorgeous autumn-ready dresses, like this stunning embroidered midi dress that is giving us 70s vibes.

Long Sleeve Jersey Midi Dress, £98, Boden

And this long-sleeved jersey dress that looks spot on layered under a knitted tank!

Tiered Jersey Maxi Shirt Dress, £110, Boden

Looking for an easy-breezy day dress? The Tiered Jersey Maxi Shirt Dress comes in three different colourways and it's seriously flattering.

Pleat Detail Satin Midi Dress, £130, Boden

For a more formal look, it doesn't get better than a sleek satin dress. Boden's wine-coloured beauty is the perfect choice for wedding guests, plus it's ideal for Christmas parties and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Pleated Knitted Mini Dress, £110, Boden

Heading to the office? This on-trend knitted dress, plus knee-high boots is a winner plus there's a metallic knitted dress too - who knew you needed one of those in your life?

Chunky Cashmere Crew Tank, £150, Boden

But if you're more into co-ords this season, then Boden has plenty of choices. Our pick? Create a Barbiecore-inspired look with the wool blend mini skirt and the cashmere crew tank.

A-line Wool Blend Mini Skirt, £85, Boden

And we couldn't resist adding this incredible metallic skirt to basket - it's the new sequin skirt for the party season!

Metallic A-Line Mini Skirt, £85, Boden

