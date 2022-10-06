15 best knee-high boots for winter for every budget & style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The second the temperature drops, we're rushing straight to our wardrobe to pull out our favourite pair of knee-high boots. A trend that returns year after year, knee-high boots have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit for an effortlessly put-together look, and best of all, they keep us warm when we wear a dress during the winter months.

RELATED: 14 best chunky boots for Autumn 2022: Marks & Spencer, ASOS, H&M & MORE

There are so many styles of knee-high boots on the market right now, so we've rounded up our favourites to save you from endless scrolling in search of the perfect pair. Whether you're on the hunt for a chic flat boot to wear every day or a heeled leather pair to glam up your oufits, shop our edit of the best knee-high boots to see you through winter in style.

Best knee-high boots

Chunky knee-high boots

Leather chunky knee-high boots, £99, Marks & Spencer

M&S is a go-to for your winter wardrobe staples, and this pair of chunky leather boots will see you right through the colder months.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Croc leather knee-high boots, £119.20, Karen Millen

We're seeing so many croc print boots this season, and this chunky pair with a flat heel can be worn with just about any outfit.

Knee-high boots, £39.99, H&M

We're obsessed with cream boots right now, and this chunky pair from H&M are selling fast.

Riding knee-high boots

Leather riding knee-high boots, £205, & Other Stories

For a timeless addition to your wardrobe, try these leather boots from & Other Stories.

Buckle knee-high boots, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

We love the buckle detailing on these M&S boots.

Heeled knee-high boots

Gianvito Rossi suede knee-high boots, £1,280, Farfetch

Ready to splurge? These Gianvitoi Rossi boots are made from suede, and they're just stunning.

READ: The best camel coats for autumn that Meghan and Kate would approve of

Leather knee-high boots, £239, & Other Stories

Pair these leather knee-high boots with dresses, skirts, or trousers to glam up any look.

Crystal point knee-high boots, £278, Reiss

Wow! These crystal knee-high boots are the ultimate night-out footwear for party season.

Isabel Marant leather knee-high boots, £875, Harvey Nichols

If you're looking to invest in a pair of slightly heeled knee-high boots that will last a lifetime, these leather Isabel Marant ones are it.

Tan knee-high boots

Leather knee-high boots, £230, Boden

These ultra-chic knee-high boots from Boden are crafted from 100% soft leather - and they're sure to level up any daywear ensemble.

Knee-high boots, was £119, now £71, Coast

The wider fit paired with the heel on these tan boots will elongate the leg for the most flattering look. And they're in the sale!

Leather knee-high boots, £89.99, Mango

Mango's leather knee-high boots with a heel will look so chic teamed with a jumper dress.

MORE: 17 best wide fit shoes for women 2022: The top brands for comfort AND cool

Platform knee-high boots

Steve Madden knee-high boots, was £150, now £60.50, ASOS

These Steve Madden boots have a slight block heel while still looking super comfortable.

Leather platform knee-high boots, £120, River Island

These chocolate brown boots come with a block heel and a glossy finish, and we think they'd make the ultimate winter footwear for any occasion.

Wide calf knee-high boots

Sock knee-high boots, £46, ASOS

These sock boots from ASOS are giving us major 90's vibes.

MORE: 17 best cowboy boots for 2022: From ASOS, Zara, River Island & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.