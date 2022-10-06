15 best knee-high boots for winter for every budget & style

Sophie Bates
The best knee-high boots for 2022. Whether you're searching for a pair of flat daywear boots or some heeled leather boots to level up your looks, shop our edit of the best knee-high boots for winter for every budget and style, from M&S, ASOS, H&M and more.
The second the temperature drops, we're rushing straight to our wardrobe to pull out our favourite pair of knee-high boots. A trend that returns year after year, knee-high boots have the ability to instantly elevate any outfit for an effortlessly put-together look, and best of all, they keep us warm when we wear a dress during the winter months.
There are so many styles of knee-high boots on the market right now, so we've rounded up our favourites to save you from endless scrolling in search of the perfect pair. Whether you're on the hunt for a chic flat boot to wear every day or a heeled leather pair to glam up your oufits, shop our edit of the best knee-high boots to see you through winter in style.
Best knee-high boots
Chunky knee-high boots
Leather chunky knee-high boots, £99, Marks & Spencer
M&S is a go-to for your winter wardrobe staples, and this pair of chunky leather boots will see you right through the colder months.
Croc leather knee-high boots, £119.20, Karen Millen
We're seeing so many croc print boots this season, and this chunky pair with a flat heel can be worn with just about any outfit.
Knee-high boots, £39.99, H&M
We're obsessed with cream boots right now, and this chunky pair from H&M are selling fast.
Riding knee-high boots
Leather riding knee-high boots, £205, & Other Stories
For a timeless addition to your wardrobe, try these leather boots from & Other Stories.
Buckle knee-high boots, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
We love the buckle detailing on these M&S boots.
Heeled knee-high boots
Gianvito Rossi suede knee-high boots, £1,280, Farfetch
Ready to splurge? These Gianvitoi Rossi boots are made from suede, and they're just stunning.
Leather knee-high boots, £239, & Other Stories
Pair these leather knee-high boots with dresses, skirts, or trousers to glam up any look.
Crystal point knee-high boots, £278, Reiss
Wow! These crystal knee-high boots are the ultimate night-out footwear for party season.
Isabel Marant leather knee-high boots, £875, Harvey Nichols
If you're looking to invest in a pair of slightly heeled knee-high boots that will last a lifetime, these leather Isabel Marant ones are it.
Tan knee-high boots
Leather knee-high boots, £230, Boden
These ultra-chic knee-high boots from Boden are crafted from 100% soft leather - and they're sure to level up any daywear ensemble.
Knee-high boots, was £119, now £71, Coast
The wider fit paired with the heel on these tan boots will elongate the leg for the most flattering look. And they're in the sale!
Leather knee-high boots, £89.99, Mango
Mango's leather knee-high boots with a heel will look so chic teamed with a jumper dress.
Platform knee-high boots
Steve Madden knee-high boots, was £150, now £60.50, ASOS
These Steve Madden boots have a slight block heel while still looking super comfortable.
Leather platform knee-high boots, £120, River Island
These chocolate brown boots come with a block heel and a glossy finish, and we think they'd make the ultimate winter footwear for any occasion.
Wide calf knee-high boots
Sock knee-high boots, £46, ASOS
These sock boots from ASOS are giving us major 90's vibes.
