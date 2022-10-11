From Levi's to Wrangler & Lee, we’ve found the best denim jeans deals in the Amazon Prime sale

Hollie Brotherton
The Amazon Prime Early Access sale 2022 is here and there are huge discounts on big name denim brands. Shop the best deals on Levi's, Wrangler, Lee & more
We’re forever searching for the perfect denim jeans. While we might have a favourite always-on-rotation pair, we know there are so many more flattering cuts and stylish washes out there.
Enter the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. The online retailer isn’t necessarily the first place we’d think to buy new denim, but you might be surprised at the selection of labels they stock and right now they have some huge discounts.
From celebrity favourite Levi’s to all-American Wrangler, there are lots of iconic denim brands available and while discounts vary by sizes, they all have incredible sales live until tomorrow. Scroll on to shop our favourites and cue the compliments.
Amazon Prime sale Levi’s jeans deals
Levi’s 501 jeans, were £96.49 now £62.94, Amazon
Possibly the most iconic denim of all time, Levi’s 501s come in the most comfortable, classic cuts. Shop them now with 35% off.
Levi’s Ribcage straight jeans, were £112.91 now £65.94, Amazon
For a super high-rise, slightly looser fit, go for Levi’s Ribcage jeans. They're a favourite of Hailey Bieber.
Levi's 725 bootcut jeans, were £104.13 now £63.44, Amazon
Levi's popular 725 jeans are slim through the hip and thigh with a leg-lengthening subtle bootcut hem.
Amazon Prime sale Wrangler jeans deals
Wrangler Straight jeans, were £85 now £45, Amazon
With their classic slim cut and cigarette-shaped leg, Wrangler’s Straight jeans are a wardrobe staple.
Wrangler Skinny jeans, were £45 now £33, Amazon
These timeless high-rise skinnies sit just below your natural waist and hug your leg all the way down to the ankle.
Amazon Prime sale Lee jeans deals
Lee Breese jeans, were £100 now £56, Amazon
A modern reworking of a vintage classic, Lee's Breese jeans have a retro, flared cut.
Lee Marion Straight jeans, were £85 now £33, Amazon
Lee’s Straight jeans get five-star reviews for their comfort and flattering fit.
