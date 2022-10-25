M&S launches magical Harry Potter clothing collection for kids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may have been 15 (!) years since the final book was released, but we still get excited about Harry Potter, especially around Halloween and Christmas time. If your kids are fans too, they’re going to love the latest collection from M&S.

Designed for children aged 6-16, the range of clothing, nightwear, and accessories all come in magical Harry Potter motifs with a collegiate feel that’s totally on trend.

The pieces are preppy yet punk - think badged varsity jackets, layered sweats and block colour rugby shirts teamed with Hogwarts-inspired stripes and 90s checks.

Scroll on to shop some of our favourites from the collection.

Cotton Rich Harry Potter™ House Hoodie, £22, Marks & Spencer

We all know which Hogwarts House we’re in, and kids can show their allegiance with one of these super cosy hoodies. The front is embossed and printed with the crest of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff, while embroidered stitching shows the House values.

Harry Potter™ Hedwig Velour Pyjamas, £20, Marks & Spencer

Crafted from the comfiest velour stretch fabric, this two-piece pyjama set comes in a rich blue hue and features Harry’s snowy owl, Hedwig. We’ll just wait patiently for the adult sizes…

Velvet Harry Potter™ Glitter Dress, £26, Marks & Spencer

How amazing is this sparkly party dress? Made from plush velvet, it’s decorated with glittering Harry Potter emblems and has a tiered hem for swishy movement.

Pure Cotton Harry Potter™ Rugby Shirt, £17, Marks & Spencer

For casual daytime style, there’s also a selection of Harry Potter rugby shirts, which feature classic collared necklines, button plackets and sporting stripes.

Cotton Rich Harry Potter™ Leggings, £11, Marks & Spencer

Cotton-rich with an elasticated waistband, these Harry Potter leggings are as practical as they are pretty. They come complete with a shimmering celestial print featuring wands, moons and stars.

Harry Potter™ Checked Pyjamas, £18,​​​​​​​ Marks & Spencer

You can never have too many PJs and the mix of pink with purple checks is a style we can definitely get on board with. So cosy!

Cotton Rich Harry Potter™ Hoodie, £22, Marks & Spencer

Speaking of pink… treat them to one of these embroidered varsity-inspired hoodies. They won’t want to take them off.

