ASOS has almost 80% off for Black Friday and no, that's not a typo 

Black Friday just gets more intense every single year, and this year all of the deals came out earlier than ever and they're bigger than ever.

Just look at ASOS - with up to 80% off right now, we're shocked. What's more, in some cases you can get an extra 15% off with the code: TAKE15.

QUICK GLANCE AT THE TOP ASOS DEALS

Up to 80% off coats and jackets

Dresses under £30

Up to 70% off beauty products

Designer brands under £50 ​​

The items that are selling fast

Topshop, now owned by ASOS, has been heavily discounted. We'll be shopping for something new to wear for the work Christmas party, that's for sure. Or maybe a pair of the famous Jamie jeans that have been lowered in price by £10.

Topshop Jamie jeans, £30 (WAS £40), ASOS

Ugg - a brand that's perfect for Christmas gifts - has dropped down in price by up to 30%. The perfect time to stock up on those holiday gifts.

UGG Mini Baileybutton boots in black, £135 (WAS £180), ASOS

Adidas is stocked on ASOS and there are huge deals to be had! This unisex sweater is a great find in the ASOS Black Friday sale. Don't forget to use that code: TAKE15 for an extra 15% off.

Adidas Originals 'adicolor 70s' unisex sweatshirt in pink, £48.75 (WAS £65), ASOS

New Balance - aka the cool girl's sneaker of choice - are in the Black Friday sale. Adds to basket, immediately.

New Balance 608 trainers in white and green - exclusive to ASOS, £85.50 (WAS £90), ASOS

As party season approaches you might be looking to add some sparkle to your life, this ASOS designed glitzy bag should do the trick.

ASOS DESIGN shoulder bag in diamante chainmail in silver, £20 (WAS £25), ASOS

Beauty lovers won't want to miss out on all of the amazing beauty offers on at ASOS. From Charlotte Tilbury to GHD, Huda Beauty and The Ordinary, the deals are next level.

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, £7.20 (WAS £8), ASOS

