Selena Gomez & Sienna Miller love Mango - shop the best pieces from the Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mango is always dropping beautiful fashion pieces, so it’s not totally surprising that multiple A-list celebrities have been spotted wearing the high street brand.

From Selena Gomez stepping out in everything from Mango coats to co-ords and Sienna Miller wearing a mini dress by the Spanish label at Glastonbury, we’re never surprised to see it appear in their stylish ensembles. Even Bella Hadid has been seen in Mango several times.

Selena Gomez wears Mango out in London

It's already on the more affordable side of the fashion spectrum, but every Black Friday we’re treated to big discounts and this year is no different with up to 50% off 1000s of pieces. There are still lots of incredible items left in stock, but you’ll need to be quick as the sale ends soon.

Here are five of our favourite pieces to grab now before they’re gone.

Asymmetric animal print dress, £59.99 (WAS £99.99), Mango

Whether it's for a Christmas do, a winter wedding or you have some epic New Year's Eve plans, this leopard print maxi dress is a statement piece that would look amazing this party season.

Black faux fur coat, £83.99 (WAS £139.99), Mango

Faux fur never goes out of style and this black longline coat is a staple piece to wear all winter.

Polka-dot satin finish shirt, £29.99 (WAS £49.99), Mango

For those jeans-and-a-nice-top occasions, we love this polka-dot satin shirt.

Turtle neck dress, £28.79 (WAS £35.99), Mango

Mango does the cosiest sweater dresses and this one is now less than £30.

Slim-fit cargo trousers, £35.99 (WAS £59.99), Mango

Everyone needs at least one pair of cargo pants in their repertoire and these are the chicest we've ever seen.

