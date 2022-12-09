M&S has released a sparkly version of the TikTok famous crossbody bag - and we need it for party season

If you loved the sell-out Marks & Spencer bag that went viral on TikTok for looking designer, then listen up. M&S has now released a sparkly embellished version for party season - and we're obsessed.

The black crossbody bag is an identical style to the viral Celine dupe bag, but covered in sparkle embellishments. It's available to shop for less than £30, but you'll need to act fast if you want it, as we expect it to fly off the shelves.

Embellished crossbody bag, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The faux leather bag features a stylish silver panel with a magnetic lock fastening, with an adjustable strap that can be removed to wear as a clutch. It features an interior zip for securing valuables, finished with the stunning embellishments across the exterior. Wow!

Instantly elevate an otherwise simple look with the bag, or team it with a sequin dress for the ultimate party season look. It's the perfect accessory for giving as a gift or wearing for Christmas gatherings - though we're sure you'll be reaching for the glam arm candy all year round.

Receiving impressive reviews from Marks & Spencer shoppers, one happy customer wrote: "Lovely little bag, looks good even with more casual clothes, I have bought a chain strap elsewhere to make it dressier for evenings out. But lovely quality and have had so many compliments." Another added: "Lovely sparkly bag which can be dressed up or down..great price too!"

If the M&S bag is the sparkly accessory you've been missing from your wardrobe - snap it up now before it sells out!

