This Marks & Spencer leopard print £35 dress is flying off the shelves – and the reviews reveal why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Marks & Spencer is on fire right now with their winter fashion and the latest trending piece that shoppers are clamouring to get their hands on? This dreamy new-in M&S dress, an affordable leopard print midi that's been hailed as “really flattering” and “ridiculously comfortable” - not to mention achingly cool too.

The vibrant pink patterned dress is made from oh-so-comfy jersey, and features a shirred bodice and drapey skirt for an easy to wear combo.

Pink Leopard Print Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Currently available in sizes 6 to 24, it also comes in petite and long. A word of warning though – it’s already made it into M&S’ most popular items, so if you’re wanting to add this dress to your wardrobe rotation, act fast!

We’re not surprised, with its affordable £35 price tag. If you need some inspiration on how to wear it, we’d add heels and hoops for an evening out or layer a knit over the top for daytime chic.

Plus, the jersey material means it’s forgiving for all those Christmas dinners and post-xmas feasts. Shoppers who have already bagged the dress of the moment can’t stop raving about.

“A really lovely dress,” one said. “Great material, hangs well, very flattering and comfortable to wear – I just love it!” Another called it “the perfect dress” while one even said it “looks more expensive than it is.”

If you’re an animal print traditionalist, they’ve got you covered with similar styles in the more classic brown and black leopard print.

Jersey Skater Dress, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

There’s minis, midis and maxis in the failsafe print.

Animal Print Midi Waisted Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

Jersey Turtle Neck Leopard Print Dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

You can never have too many animal print dresses, right?

NOW SHOP

8 leopard print dresses inspired by Princess Kate

The floral dresses these celebs wear on repeat

Leopard print coats that never go out of fashion

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.