These TikTok-approved M&S trousers are the ultimate workwear staple - and they're £25

TikTok has become a go-to for shopping inspiration, providing us with home, beauty, and fashion recommendations from real people, as a refreshing change from influencer marketing.

The latest product we're being influenced to buy thanks to TikTok is the drawstring tapered trousers from M&S, and we can totally see why shoppers are raving about them. Thankfully, they're still available in black, grey and navy - and they're £25.

Drawstring Tapered Ankle Grazer Trousers, £25, Marks & Spencer

The tapered trousers feature an elasticated waist for comfort, with drawstring ties and pleats to give added movement. The pockets and roll-up hems add to the casual look, whilst still being super smart.

We recommend teaming the trousers with a pair of heels or loafers for a sophisticated workwear look, or opting for trainers and a fitted jumper for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble.

One TikTok user took to the app to share her new wardrobe staple, expressing her love for how flattering and comfortable the trousers are. She captioned the video: "Run, don't walk to get these M&S trousers."

It's not just TikTok users that swear by the trousers, the ankle grazers have racked up glowing reviews from Marks & Spencer shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "I have 4 pairs of these for work. They wash really well, are flattering, so comfy, and go with everything."

Another added: "Stylish. Tick. Comfortable. Tick. True to size. Tick. Not often one can say that an item of clothing is both stylish and comfortable. But these trousers really are. I wasn’t sure about the drawstring element, but it’s ok, I’m wearing baggy long-line sweaters at the moment which cover the ties, and I can always remove the ties if necessary. Love the tapered, ankle-grazing turn-up - and this detail makes these trousers punch well above their weight in terms of value for money. I Loved them so much I got a pair in black, grey and navy."

Snap up a pair of the M&S trousers before they sell out!

