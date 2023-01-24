This animal print Marks & Spencer dress is going to be the hero dress of the season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking for your hero dress for the new season? Call off the search - we’ve found it! Where, you may ask? Among the new arrivals at none other than Marks and Spencer!

Their V-Neck Tie Waist Midi Shirt dress jumped straight off the page when we saw it. It’s super flattering and it combines four major new trends for 2023. Animal print? Check. V neck? Check. Shirt dress? Check! Tie waist? Check! It really is a no-brainer, if you ask us. Are you team zebra or team leopard print though?

V-Neck Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress in Zebra print, £35, M&S

It’s available in short, regular and long sizes, in sizes six to 24. And it’s a wallet-friendly £35. It’s great styled with chunky boots or trainers, and it could easily see you through to the warmer months with some strappy sandals.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more flattering silhouette thanks to the tie waist, tiered skirt, and subtle blouson sleeves.

V-Neck Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress in Leopard print, £35, M&S

If you do want to snap it up, we’d recommend you don’t hang about as the most popular sizes are already selling out. Oh and if animal print is really not your thing, then it’s also available in two gorgeous flower print versions on the same link. Get involved!

