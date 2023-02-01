This £12 Amazon bag is a dead ringer for TikTok's viral COS oversized quilted bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you've been scrolling on TikTok lately, you'll be well acquainted with the quilted oversized shoulder bag from COS that has quickly earned its stripes as the latest fashion must-have.

Crafted from recycled polyester, this large chunky shoulder strap bag is both timeless and practical, perfect for elevating any casual ensemble. Every cool girl and It boy has got their hands on the textured tote, with nearly 3 million TikTok users having viewed the hashtag #cosbag. It's official, the quilted bag is the latest style obsession.

TikTok users have sold out the viral COS bag

If you're hoping to get your hands on the stylish satchel, it won't come cheap. COS has sold out of their £59 viral bag - and shoppers have been re-selling the quilted accessory for upwards of £200 on eBay and Vinted. Yikes!

"I need this bag in my life," commented one TikTok user, as another penned: "I think about this bag daily." A third fan chimed in: "Okay, it's a sign. I need to buy it."

LOOK: Mango just dropped an almost identical dupe of the Celine crossbody bag - and it's going to sell out

If you're keen to up-level your handbag game, you could wait patiently for COS to restock, or you could snap up this affordable Sainsbury's lookalike - which only costs £17.

Available in khaki with a quirky quilted pattern, this padded bag might be labelled as an alternative 'bag for life', but we think it's a dead ringer for the viral quilted tote. With three internal pockets for stashing loyalty cards, receipts and other shopping essentials, its padded handles make it comfy to carry even if you're bulk buying.

Khaki Padded Shopper Bag, £17, Sainsbury's

If the crossbody style is more your vibe, this slouchy corduroy shoulder bag from Urban Outfitters is equally equipped for everyday wear, with a similar oversized style and chunky strap.

BDG Slouchy Corduroy Crossbody Bag, £35, Urban Outfitters

And last, but by no means least, the pièce de résistance of quilted shoulder bag dupes. We're living for this ARVALOLET quilted crossbody, available on Amazon for just £11.99. Classic, comfortable and good value for money, where can you go wrong? *Adds to basket*

Quilted Bag, £11.99, Amazon

NOW SHOP

Loved-up Jennifer Lopez will swoon over this Valentine's Day handbag

Zara Tindall loves the Aspinal of London crossbody camera bag - and it's 60% off in the sale

10 best affordable handbags that won't break the bank

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.