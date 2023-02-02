11 stylish Valentine’s Day dresses to fall in love with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Love it or hate it, you can take Valentine’s Day for what it truly is - an excuse to splurge on that dress you’ve been swooning over

Whether you have a romantic night in the diary or big plans with the girls, a new dress to wear will make you feel amazing. From Reformation to M&S and ASOS to & Other Stories, we’ve searched for all of the best new-in styles in romantic reds, hot pinks and sultry black hues to shop this February.

Solay silk dress, £335, Reformation

With its silk fabric and sexy side slit, Reformation's Solay dress in red is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Cut out bodycon dress, £65, & Other Stories

You can never go wrong with a sleek black dress and we love the delicate cut-out detail of this one from & Other Stories.

Never Fully Dressed Valentine's love print wrap mini dress, £89, ASOS

Spell it out with Never Fully Dressed’s Valentine’s mini. With its love motif, baby pink hue and leopard print detail, it’s cute and makes a statement.

Tatiana dress, £148, Reiss

Velvet isn’t just for party season, it works so well for Valentine’s Day, as demonstrated by this form-fitting midi dress from Reiss.

Rixo Zadie satin-jacquard midi dress, £255, Net-a-Porter

With its figure-skimming silhouette, Rixo’s satin red midi dress is so flattering.

Feather detail dress, £89, Mango

If your Valentine’s plans call for something shorter and a bit special, head to Mango for this feather-trimmed mini dress.

Soft tailored high low midi dress, £79.20, Karen Millen

Hot pink is still a major trend and we love this tailored midi dress from Karen Millen.

Jersey animal print shirred midi dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Hot pink and leopard print! This bold midi dress from M&S can be dressed up or down depending on your Valentine’s plans.

Riviera midi dress, £55, Omnes

Whether it’s worn with stilettos or toughened up with chunky boots, you’ll be wearing this Omnes lip print slip dress long after Valentine’s Day.

Red deep plunge ruched midi dress, £95, Club L London

Stand out in Club L London’s plunge, ruched detail red midi dress - it's sexy and chic.

Mesh panelled mini dress, £49, Meshki

Who needs real roses when you can wear them with this gorgeous Meshki mini dress?

