13 of the best denim shirts for women in 2023: From M&S to H&M, Toteme & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A denim shirt is a style staple, and with double denim high on this year’s spring fashion agenda it’s time to treat yourself to a new jean shirt.

With designs varying from flirty (think scalloped collars) to seriously oversized (you can even borrow your boyfriend’s), there’s a denim shirt out there to suit every personal style preference – and more importantly, price point too.

Since Y2K fever is splashed all over the 2023 fashion trends, double denim – colloquially known as the Canadian Tuxedo – is set to be the easiest SS23 look to emulate. It’s less Justin and Britney 2001 and OTT denim shirts and cargo jeans. (Love a bit of denim? Discover the high street's comfiest jeans or the best denim dresses).

Double denim at Paris Fashion Week

This time around, your denim washes don’t have to match either. Try a mid-wash jean with a darker denim shirt or go stonewashed top, white jeans for a fresh take. Or, go for a boxy shape and wear over a classic slub tee with jeans in similar shades; keep accessories in neutral shades, like black, white or cream.

Toteme Denim Shirt, £480, Matches Fashion

If you’re really feeling the denim, layer it up times three – jeans, denim shirt and denim jacket or swap jeans for the it item of the moment, a denim maxi skirt. Striking the perfect balance between smart and casual, influencers are snapping up Toteme’s denim overshirt in their droves while Tove's design is heating up everyday jeans big time.

Denim Boyfriend Shirt, £85, Sezane

Sliding down to the more affordable end of things, it’s Princess Kate's favourite French brand Sezane’s £85 shirt that we’re so here for. In the mood to shop for more? See which of the high street’s denim shirts we’ve found that takes your fancy…

Best denim shirts for women

Denim Shirt, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Slim-Fit Denim Shirt, £22.99, H&M

Oversized Denim Shirt, £50, River Island

Structured Denim Shirt, £79, Cos

Levi's Denim Shirt, £90, ASOS

Smocked Denim Shirt, £37.50, Boden

Laser Print Denim Shirt, £85, & Other Stories

Baukjen Denim Shirt, £110, John Lewis

Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt, £69, Aligne

Oversized Denim Shirt, £35.99, Mango

Embroidered Collar Denim Shirt, £45, Whistles

