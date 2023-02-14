13 stylish Amazon fashion buys that look like they could be from Zara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We'll be the first to admit that shopping for spring fashion is no mean feat. Scouring through various high street stores, and sorting out multiple online orders can be a long and dreaded process - and don't get us started on the dreaded returns.

But what if there was another way? How amazing would it be to get all your stylish, new-season staples from one easy, reliable place?

Well here is every fashionista's best kept secret: Amazon. Yes, you read that correctly.

We have found 13 killer pieces that look like they have come straight from Zara or Mango, but will arrive to you in half the time and can be ordered alongside all your other usual Amazon bits.

Hard to believe? See for yourself...

The best 13 stylish Amazon buys for spring

The perfect quilted bomber jacket

Oversized Quilted Bomber Jacket, £27.70, Amazon

Perfect for spring and so on-trend, you can not go wrong with this chic, quilted bomber jacket. Coming in two other colours, this piece is perfect for anyone looking for a stylish spring/summer jacket, and we are just obsessed!

Must-have black ankle boots

Black Heeled Ankle Boots, £34.99, Amazon

A great black ankle boot is a spring wardrobe staple. Going with everything from dresses to jeans, these can be styled up or down - and at £34.99, they are a steal.

Fun pink blazer

Oversized Pink Blazer, £12.70, Amazon

You can't have a spring wardrobe without a pop of colour - so why not fall in love with this gorgeous pink blazer? A budget-friendly find, this piece has that chic, oversized fit and will make the perfect addition to any simple outfit.

Chic striped shirt

Loose-fit Striped Shirt, £34.90, Amazon

Give your workwear some oomph with this stunning striped shirt. Perfect for a day at the office, or paired with jeans for brunch with the girls, this shirt will see you through the Spring/Summer months looking your best.

Everyday cap

Beige Baseball Cap, £7.99, Amazon

The easiest way to make any outfit that bit cooler and put together? Throw on a chic, tonal baseball cap - and this one for only £7.99 would do the job perfectly...

A designer looking bag

Black Woven Bag, £54.90, Amazon

Reminiscent of that Bottega Veneta bag, this Amazon find is one so good, we can't stop thinking about it.

Knit co-ord of dreams

Knitted Set, £52.99, Amazon

Keep smart and cosy this spring in this luxe, knitted co-ord. Coming in a range of different colours, this transitional set is sure to work wonders in your new-season wardrobe.

Oversized denim jacket

Oversized Denim Jacket, £24.99, Amazon

What says spring better than denim? This oversized, throw-on denim jacket makes a great addition to any simple look and works with everything from dresses to leggings.

Mini sherpa boots

Mini Sherpa Boots, £62.16, Amazon

Wanted the mini uggs but wasn't loving the price tag? Well, these are your answer. A great transitional show that will take you through the colder months into milder temperatures, you can be sure these boots are worth the buy.

Fit-for-spring floral dress

Floral midi dress, £24, Amazon

Keep new season dressing easy in this flowy, floral midi dress. Styled with tights and boots on chilly days, and with sandals or trainers when the sun is out - this dress is both gorgeous and versatile.

Cable-knit jumper

Cable Knit Jumper, £37.99, Amazon

Transition into the new season with this stunning, tonal cable knit jumper.

Brown leather style bag

Brown Top Handle Bag, £13.42, Amazon

At £13.42, this bag is a no-brainer buy. Looking like it should be designer, this bag would elevate any look and give it that luxe edge.

Tonal corduroy shacket

Casual Corduroy Shacket, £26.29, Amazon

Shackets are key to Spring dressing, and this corduroy one fits the bill. Light, tonal, and effortlessly cool, this shacket is sure to become a go-to piece.

