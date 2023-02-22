The viral £35 Marks & Spencer crossbody bag is finally back in stock - run don't walk

TikTok users caused mass sell-outs at Marks & Spencer after the faux leather crossbody went viral for looking just like the Celine box bag - and the trending arm candy is finally back in stock.

The M&S bag is a dead ringer for the £1,200 Celine Classic Box Bag, and for a fraction of the price. Shoppers are still going wild for the designer dupe, with several colours already selling out. Thankfully, the pink shade is still available to shop, but you'll need to hurry if you love it, as we expect it to be gone soon.

Faux leather crossbody bag, £35, Marks & Spencer

Made from smooth faux leather, the crossbody bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, with a matching pink panel that secures the bag with its magnetic fastening, and a lined interior with two spacious compartments for securing your belongings.

Just like the Celine bag, the design is timelessly stylish, so it can be worn for any occasion - and it's perfect for injecting a pop of colour into your spring wardrobe. The M&S bag went viral on TikTok for looking just like the designer crossbody, and shoppers caused all colours to sell out almost immediately. Now that the pink version is finally back in stock, you're going to want to pick up the bestselling arm candy before it's gone.

The bag has received glowing reviews from Marks & Spencer shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: " Lovely bag, simple and will go with everything, couldn't believe it when it came back in stock." Another added: " Stunning. Been after one for so long and really pleased with it. Beautifully made. Elegant but practical."



Don't walk, run to grab the designer dupe before it sells out!

