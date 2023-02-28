Free People is SO insanely good right now – 9 spring fashion pieces that prove it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Free People has come onto our radar thanks to that trending quilted jacket – but there’s more to Free People than the Dolman Jacket (but it’s worth buying while it’s in stock!)

From on-trend floral dresses to preppy knitwear, lounge worthy shirts, romantic blouses and their in-house denim to covet, if you haven’t explored Free People yet, where have you been?

Winning for spring is Free People’s jacket collection, a who’s who of must-have spring jackets – trench coats and quilted jackets take space next to blazers, denim jackets and bomber jackets.

The dresses from Free People are worth a second glance too; think floaty florals, laidback jersey dresses and feminine silhouettes in summer-ready fabrics, like the Oasis Midi (wear now with knitwear to get your money’s worth), as is their range of luxe loungewear – knitted tracksuits, high quality leggings and slogan sweatshirts will find a way into your wardrobe, trust us.

Scroll on to shop our edit…

Dolman Knit Quilted Jacket, £188, Free People

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and Taylor Swift are just some of the Hollywood stars who own this jacket. It sells out constantly and is beloved for its comfortable, slouchy fit that elevates any outfit.

Available in nine colours, it’s the ‘Carrot Ginger’ shade we’re loving for spring.

New In Town Dress, £88, Free People

This dress might seem a touch summery for right now, but Free People’s easy to wear dresses hardly stay in stock – and this is a great dress to pack wherever you holiday this summer, can be dressed up or down and comes in 14 colours.

Ziggy Denim Overalls, £88, Free People

Everyone needs a basic pair of denim dungarees in their wardrobe, and these are a solid pair. There's 17 denim washes to choose from, including white, red and stonewash.

Happy Hour Solid Poplin Top, £88, Free People

Elevate your basics with Free People’s poplin shirt. Wear oversized, tucked into jeans or layer over a singlet with 90s denim. We love the bright pink for spring.

Oasis Midi Dress, £158, Free People

This floral transitional piece is the dress we never knew we needed. This beautiful midi has a shirred bust, long sleeves and available in four patterns.

AGOLDE 90s Jeans, from £178, Free People

These 90s-style jeans are all over Insta, and hard to find – luckily Free People have them available in four washes and in most sizes.

Mari Solid Blazer, £178, Free People

Add this timeless blazer to your fashion rotation and you won’t look back. The wool finish makes it warmer for spring, and a basic tee is all you need to wear underneath.

Get Obsessed Denim Mini Dress, £140, Free People

Available in four denim washes, including black and acid wash, Free People’s throw on and go mini dress has the sweetest babydoll shape.

Clean Lines Long Sleeve Tee, £32, Free People

When you need a classic minimal tee, head to Free People’s basics collection. It includes this handy long sleeved, square neck T-shirt, that’s as minimal as they come.

NOW SHOP

Bomber jackets are trending for spring - here's our favourites

I tried Uniqlo's £15 TikTok famous bag - here's my thoughts

13 of the best denim shirts for women

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.