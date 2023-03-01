The TikTok famous Reformation trousers make us want to try the dad trouser trend as seen on Kaia Gerber

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love that 90s romcom core fashion aesthetic for spring and Reformation’s Mason Pant is the quintessential trouser to channel your inner Meg Ryan – just ask the many TikTok influencers and supermodel Kaia Gerber who all adore the wide-leg trouser.

Retailing at £200/$178, Reformation’s wide-leg trousers are an investment buy but one that should, in theory, see you through the seasons.

Mason Pant, £200/$178, Reformation

TikTokkers can’t get enough of the ‘dad trouser’ style, named for their high-waist and relaxed, loose fit. Available in an impressive 11 shades, including peak 90s shade, camel plus black, navy pinstripe and olive green.

Kaia Gerber propelled them onto the mainstream after wearing a dark brown pair while on a jaunt with beau Austin Butler and again in a similar pair at Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber styling the 'dad' trouser trend during Milan Fashion Week

Kaia wore hers with black heeled boots and a neutral black top, and a brown suede blazer and sneakers, and we’re making like TikTok’s style gurus and wearing with dad sneakers – come summer, we’ll be going full Nancy Myers movie-esque with flat chunky sandals and a ribbed singlet, with an oversized blazer or shirt thrown on top.

A quick search on TikTok and there’s plenty of inspiration on how to style the slouchy trousers, from wearing with T-shirts and blazers to crop tops and waistcoats.

Reformation shoppers have remarked that the trousers come up long, so a little tailoring might be required - time to whip out your sewing skills (or iron-on hemming tape!)

