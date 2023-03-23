PSA: Uniqlo's TikTok viral £35 flattering wide-leg trousers are finally back in stock

If you're anything like us, finding the perfect pair of trousers that are flattering, suitable for work, and affordable can feel like an impossible challenge. Thankfully, Uniqlo has answered our prayers with their viral wide-leg trousers - and they're finally back in stock.

The pleated wide-leg trousers were a smash hit on TikTok thanks to their flattering waist, stretchy fabric, and stylish fit, so we were delighted to see them return to the site in five timeless shades including black, cream and grey.

Retailing at £34.90, they're the perfect staple for any spring wardrobe, but if you want to snap them up you'll need to act fast - as expect the Uniqlo trousers to sell out again soon.

Pleated wide-leg trousers, £34.90, Uniqlo

TikTok went wild for the Uniqlo trousers when they first dropped, and we can see why. The versatile, wide-leg style is perfect for teaming with a pair of trainers and a jumper for an effortlessly cool look, or style them with a pair of black flats and a long sleeve bodysuit for a smart workwear ensemble.

One TikTok user showed off her new pair with her followers, captioning the post: "These viral Uniqlo pants… are WORTH THE HYPE."

It's not just social media users that have been praising the trousers for being flattering. They've racked up impressive reviews from shoppers on the Uniqlo site, too. One satisfied customer wrote: "Great sizing These pants fit beautifully around the waist, and relaxed throughout the leg. Love these!"

Another added: "Best trousers you will buy. After ENDLESS searching/purchases/returns in trying to find a perfectly fitting pair of trousers for work, I have finally found them!! I work from home but go into the office occasionally, and after being in comfy clothes for the longest time I find some trousers so restricting and uncomfortable but these are soft, roomy, and just soooo comfy. Going to buy in more colours and can’t wait to go into the office feeling like I’m in my PJs at home!"

We're rushing to pick up the viral trousers right away. See you at the checkout!

