7 stylish & Other Stories dresses you need to pack for your next holiday

Are you shopping for your vacation wardrobe? Ditto. From new swimwear to new sandals, it's always nice to add something new to your suitcase before a getaway. While perusing the & Other Stories website we were amazed at how incredible the dress category is - especially for hot weather worthy frocks!

Scroll down for our ultimate favourites.

Stylish & Other Stories dresses we're loving right now

1/ 7 Red Floral Voluminous Pleated Detail Maxi Dress Wear With Mules or strappy sandals, a red lip and gold accessories.

Wear To For sundowners cocktails on your romantic getaway.

Wow! What a dress. This voluminous pleated detail maxi dress features short voluminous sleeves with pleated detailing and a deep v-cut neckline. It'll definitely get you noticed. £175 AT & OTHER STORIES 2/ 7 Bright Blue Tiered Babydoll Midi Dress Wear With Wedges and a rattan clutch bag.

Wear To Lunch in the sunshine.

Wow! What an amazing colour blue. This flowy dress features a smocked back and a tiered midi skirt in a loose-fit silhouette.

£95 AT & OTHER STORIES 3/ 7 Black Linen A-Line Dress Wear With Chanel ballet flat shoes and Hailey Bieber-style Saint Laurent sunglasses. Wear To A shopping trip in Paris, Milan or London.

Everyone needs a linen a-line dress in their wardrobe, and this one is too chic for words. £75 AT & OTHER STORIES 4/ 7 White Flared Babydoll Midi Dress Wear With Gladiator sandals, a denim jacket and a basket bag.

Wear To A sightseeing day that ends with an ice cold rosé.

How cute is this flared babydoll midi dress? Thanks to the cotton material, it'll be perfect for keeping you nice and cool. Plus, the back has adjustable straps cris crossed at the centre. £85 AT & OTHER STORIES 5/ 7 White Floral Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress Wear With A colour pop accessory and a pair of strappy sandals.

Wear To Dinner on your final night.

The perfect holiday dress that will also work perfectly for a wedding guest dress as well. The square-cut ruffled neckline is incredibly flattering and the skirt is cut in an a-line flounced shape with princess seams detailing the entire length of the dress.

£95 AT & OTHER STORIES 6/ 7 Open Tie-Back Pointelle Knit Dress Wear With Chunky black sandals, a super cool beach bag and a pair of shades.

Wear To Wear this to a beach club in Miami, Dubai or Ibiza.

This open tie-back pointelle knit dress is designed with an allover open geometric pattern, three-quarter sleeves, a round-cut neckline, and an open scooped back with knitted ties.

£95 AT & OTHER STORIES 7/ 7 Pink & White Loose-Fit Puff Sleeve Dress Wear With A pair of sliders or with a pair of white fashion trainers for comfort. Wedges would look great, too!

Where To A full day of sightseeing.

Calling all loose-fit lovers! This puff sleeve dress crafted is super flattering with a round-cut neckline and a keyhole opening secured with spaghetti ties.

£65 AT & OTHER STORIES

