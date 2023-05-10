7 stylish & Other Stories dresses you need to pack for your next holiday

Are you shopping for your vacation wardrobe? Ditto. From new swimwear to new sandals, it's always nice to add something new to your suitcase before a getaway. While perusing the & Other Stories website we were amazed at how incredible the dress category is - especially for hot weather worthy frocks!
Scroll down for our ultimate favourites.
Stylish & Other Stories dresses we're loving right now
Red Floral Voluminous Pleated Detail Maxi Dress
Wear With
Mules or strappy sandals, a red lip and gold accessories.
Wear To
For sundowners cocktails on your romantic getaway.
Wow! What a dress. This voluminous pleated detail maxi dress features short voluminous sleeves with pleated detailing and a deep v-cut neckline. It'll definitely get you noticed.
Bright Blue Tiered Babydoll Midi Dress
Wear With
Wedges and a rattan clutch bag.
Wear To
Wow! What an amazing colour blue. This flowy dress features a smocked back and a tiered midi skirt in a loose-fit silhouette.
Black Linen A-Line Dress
Wear With
Chanel ballet flat shoes and Hailey Bieber-style Saint Laurent sunglasses.
Wear To
A shopping trip in Paris, Milan or London.
Everyone needs a linen a-line dress in their wardrobe, and this one is too chic for words.
White Flared Babydoll Midi Dress
Wear With
Gladiator sandals, a denim jacket and a basket bag.
Wear To
A sightseeing day that ends with an ice cold rosé.
How cute is this flared babydoll midi dress? Thanks to the cotton material, it'll be perfect for keeping you nice and cool. Plus, the back has adjustable straps cris crossed at the centre.
White Floral Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress
Wear With
A colour pop accessory and a pair of strappy sandals.
Wear To
Dinner on your final night.
The perfect holiday dress that will also work perfectly for a wedding guest dress as well. The square-cut ruffled neckline is incredibly flattering and the skirt is cut in an a-line flounced shape with princess seams detailing the entire length of the dress.
Open Tie-Back Pointelle Knit Dress
Wear With
Chunky black sandals, a super cool beach bag and a pair of shades.
Wear To
Wear this to a beach club in Miami, Dubai or Ibiza.
This open tie-back pointelle knit dress is designed with an allover open geometric pattern, three-quarter sleeves, a round-cut neckline, and an open scooped back with knitted ties.
Pink & White Loose-Fit Puff Sleeve Dress
Wear With
A pair of sliders or with a pair of white fashion trainers for comfort. Wedges would look great, too!
Where To
A full day of sightseeing.
Calling all loose-fit lovers! This puff sleeve dress crafted is super flattering with a round-cut neckline and a keyhole opening secured with spaghetti ties.
NOW SHOP
15 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races
Crochet dresses are trending for summer: 16 we're loving
9 best flattering wrap dresses for summer vacation