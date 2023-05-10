Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 stylish & Other Stories dresses you need to pack for your next holiday
7 stylish & Other Stories dresses you need to pack for your next holiday

We've scoured the & Other Stories website so you don't have to…

best & other stories dresses
Are you shopping for your vacation wardrobe? Ditto. From new swimwear to new sandals, it's always nice to add something new to your suitcase before a getaway. While perusing the & Other Stories website we were amazed at how incredible the dress category is - especially for hot weather worthy frocks! 

Scroll down for our ultimate favourites.

Stylish & Other Stories dresses we're loving right now

  1. 1/7

    & other stories red and white floral dress

    Red Floral Voluminous Pleated Detail Maxi Dress

    Wear With

    Mules or strappy sandals, a red lip and gold accessories.

    Wear To

    For sundowners cocktails on your romantic getaway.

    Wow! What a dress. This voluminous pleated detail maxi dress features short voluminous sleeves with pleated detailing and a deep v-cut neckline. It'll definitely get you noticed. 

  2. 2/7

    & other stories Bright Blue Tiered Babydoll Midi Dress

    Bright Blue Tiered Babydoll Midi Dress

    Wear With

    Wedges and a rattan clutch bag.

    Wear To

    Lunch in the sunshine.

    Wow! What an amazing colour blue. This flowy dress features a smocked back and a tiered midi skirt in a loose-fit silhouette.

  3. 3/7

    & other stories Black Linen A-Line Dress

    Black Linen A-Line Dress

    Wear With

    Chanel ballet flat shoes and Hailey Bieber-style Saint Laurent sunglasses.

    Wear To

    A shopping trip in Paris, Milan or London.

    Everyone needs a linen a-line dress in their wardrobe, and this one is too chic for words.  

  4. 4/7

    White Flared Babydoll Midi Dress from & other stories

    White Flared Babydoll Midi Dress

    Wear With

    Gladiator sandals, a denim jacket and a basket bag.

    Wear To

    A sightseeing day that ends with an ice cold rosé.

    How cute is this flared babydoll midi dress? Thanks to the cotton material, it'll be perfect for keeping you nice and cool. Plus, the back has adjustable straps cris crossed at the centre. 

  5. 5/7

    & other stories White Floral Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress

    White Floral Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress

    Wear With

    A colour pop accessory and a pair of strappy sandals.

    Wear To

    Dinner on your final night.

    The perfect holiday dress that will also work perfectly for a wedding guest dress as well. The square-cut ruffled neckline is incredibly flattering and the skirt is cut in an a-line flounced shape with princess seams detailing the entire length of the dress.

  6. 6/7

    & other stories Open Tie-Back Pointelle Knit Dress

    Open Tie-Back Pointelle Knit Dress

    Wear With

    Chunky black sandals, a super cool beach bag and a pair of shades.

    Wear To

    Wear this to a beach club in Miami, Dubai or Ibiza.

    This open tie-back pointelle knit dress is designed with an allover open geometric pattern, three-quarter sleeves, a round-cut neckline, and an open scooped back with knitted ties.

  7. 7/7

    & other stories Pink & White Loose-Fit Puff Sleeve Dress

    Pink & White Loose-Fit Puff Sleeve Dress

    Wear With

    A pair of sliders or with a pair of white fashion trainers for comfort. Wedges would look great, too!

    Where To

    A full day of sightseeing.

    Calling all loose-fit lovers! This puff sleeve dress crafted is super flattering with a round-cut neckline and a keyhole opening secured with spaghetti ties.

