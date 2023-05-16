12 best linen trousers to look effortlessly stylish in this spring

Linen trousers have become a wardrobe staple thanks to their versatile style, cool appearance, and seriously comfortable fit.
Perfect for wearing for just about any occasion, linen trousers can be styled with trainers, ballet flats, or sandals for an effortlessly cool ensemble, and we're loving them for a casual holiday look, too.
Whether you're searching for the perfect pair to wear to work or an investment style that will be your wardrobe go-to, shop the edit of the best linen trousers for women to wear this spring and beyond.
Best linen trousers for women
M&S Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Marks & Spencer never disappoints when it comes to timeless fashion pieces, and the wide-leg linen trousers have racked up impressive reviews from shoppers.
Karen Millen Darted Linen Trousers
Looking for a pair of linen trousers that can be worn on holiday with sandals but also dressed up with a pair of strappy heels? Karen Millen's flattering white trousers are the one.
H&M Wide Linen Trousers
H&M's airy linen trousers would look great teamed with an oversized blazer for a chic workwear look.
& Other Stories High Waist Linen Trousers
& Other Stories' linen trousers come in black, white and beige and they're the perfect daywear trousers.
Reformation Striped Linen Trousers
Striped fashion pieces are absolutely everywhere right now, and Reformation's striped linen trousers can be teamed with a plain white T-shirt for an effortless 'cool girl' look.
Mango Linen Trousers
For a cropped pair of linen trousers, Mango's cool, slouchy style is our top pick.
Faithful The Brand Linen Trousers
We're loving the slouchy style on these Faithful The Brand trousers.
Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers
ASOS's wide-leg linen trousers look so smart, so they'd be ideal for work.
Arket Drawstring Linen Trousers
We're obsessed with the gorgeous pink shade on Arket's linen trousers.
Boden Linen Trousers
Boden's fitted linen trousers with a wide leg look so flattering on the figure.
M&S Linen Trousers
The washed blue colour on these stylish mid-rise trousers would look so great styled with a white fitted top and sandals.
Weekday Linen Trousers
Weekday is filled with cool pieces for the warmer months, and our favourite piece is these tailored-look linen trousers.
NOW SHOP
Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites
Silver trousers are having a moment right now - 9 stylish silver trousers we love
Cargo pants are trending - here are our 8 favourite pairs