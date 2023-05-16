12 best linen trousers to look effortlessly stylish in this spring

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 best linen trousers for women 2023: From M&S to Zara, ASOS & more
The linen trousers that you need on your radar this season 

linen trousers street style
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce WriterLondon

Linen trousers have become a wardrobe staple thanks to their versatile style, cool appearance, and seriously comfortable fit. 

Perfect for wearing for just about any occasion, linen trousers can be styled with trainers, ballet flats, or sandals for an effortlessly cool ensemble, and we're loving them for a casual holiday look, too. 

Whether you're searching for the perfect pair to wear to work or an investment style that will be your wardrobe go-to, shop the edit of the best linen trousers for women to wear this spring and beyond.

Best linen trousers for women

  • marks and spencer linen trousers

    M&S Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

    Marks & Spencer never disappoints when it comes to timeless fashion pieces, and the wide-leg linen trousers have racked up impressive reviews from shoppers.

  • karen millen white linen trousers

    Karen Millen Darted Linen Trousers

    Looking for a pair of linen trousers that can be worn on holiday with sandals but also dressed up with a pair of strappy heels? Karen Millen's flattering white trousers are the one. 

  • h and m black linen trousers

    H&M Wide Linen Trousers

    H&M's airy linen trousers would look great teamed with an oversized blazer for a chic workwear look.

  • and other stories white linen trousers

    & Other Stories High Waist Linen Trousers

    & Other Stories' linen trousers come in black, white and beige and they're the perfect daywear trousers.

  • reformation striped linen trousers

    Reformation Striped Linen Trousers

    Striped fashion pieces are absolutely everywhere right now, and Reformation's striped linen trousers can be teamed with a plain white T-shirt for an effortless 'cool girl' look.

  • mango blue linen trousers

    Mango Linen Trousers

    For a cropped pair of linen trousers, Mango's cool, slouchy style is our top pick.

  • faithful linen trousers

    Faithful The Brand Linen Trousers

    We're loving the slouchy style on these Faithful The Brand trousers.

  • linen trousers asos

    Stradivarius Wide-Leg Trousers

    ASOS's wide-leg linen trousers look so smart, so they'd be ideal for work. 

  • pink linen trousers arket

    Arket Drawstring Linen Trousers

    We're obsessed with the gorgeous pink shade on Arket's linen trousers.

  • linen trousers boden

    Boden Linen Trousers

    Boden's fitted linen trousers with a wide leg look so flattering on the figure.

  • marks and spencer blue linen trousers

    M&S Linen Trousers

    The washed blue colour on these stylish mid-rise trousers would look so great styled with a white fitted top and sandals.

  • weekday linen trousers

    Weekday Linen Trousers

    Weekday is filled with cool pieces for the warmer months, and our favourite piece is these tailored-look linen trousers.

