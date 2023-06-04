11 best comfortable wedges for women: From Princess Kate’s favourite espadrilles to 90s platform wedges

We’re calling it! They're the most comfortable summer heel (and good for bunion sufferers too!)

Wedge sandals and their espadrille sister are a divisive shoe type. Some consider the stacked style minimal, a comfortable shoe and a more wearable heel than sandals, and some dismiss the design as ugly or even a little past it.

But if you’ve consciously uncoupled with wedge sandals in the past few years, it’s time to fall back in love with them because they’re all over the high street, Instagram, on celebs and royals alike and heck, they’re comfy.

How to wear a wedge sandal

With 90s fashion a mainstay for summer, it’s those minimalist, structured wedges you should be reaching for to wear with micro minis and jeans and a tee (nothing looks cooler, in my opinion).

Wedge sandals were a mainstay at fashion week

Have you seen a summer suit or co-ord worn with a wedge sandal? It elevates it ten fold.

And for classic style, follow the (unofficial) royal heeled shoe of an espadrille; Princess Kate wears her Castaner espadrilles on repeat with floral dresses and summer frocks, as not only do they look great, but they’re a brilliant option for any kind of terrain – no heels stuck here.

Espadrilles are a staple for Princess Kate in summer

Many of us also find wedges far more comfortable than a standard heeled shoe, too.

I certainly can wear a pair of wedged sandals all day without much complaint, and find walking in a wedge a lot easier than a heel. There’s nothing worse than getting a stiletto or kitten heel stuck in the grass or a grate, which let’s face it, has happened to us all.

For 2023, wedge sandals have gone strappy and we’re here for it. There’s plenty of open-toe styles, along with closed-toe, singular strapped and ankle-lace up styles too. This is the shoe to see you through summer…

Shop the best wedge espadrille sandals

M&S Wedge Espadrille Sandals Did someone say garden party? Because M&S' wedge espadrilles are celebration-ready and easy on the wallet too. With an ankle fastening and easy-to-wear fit, they're available in black or cream. £35 at Marks & Spencer

Boden Wedge Espadrille Sandals These Boden espadrille wedges look ridiculously comfortable and effortlessly cool - we can image them with a linen trouser suit or broderie anglaise summer dress, couldn't you? £85 at Boden

& Other Stories Wedge Espadrille Sandals Crafted from soft leather, these super cool sandals have the added benefit of padded straps for extra comfort. Plus, the soles have rubber for grip.

£100 at & Other Stories

Palmaira Wedge Espadrille Sandals Leopard print is a classic and when combined with the espadrille wedge, these Palmaira heels are timeless. These are said to run slightly narrow, so if you have a wider foot best to size up.

£62.99 at Palmaira

New Look Wedge Espadrille Sandals If you have a wider foot, New Look's espadrilles are the answer with a wide fit for super-comfort. Available in four colours, these cater to sizes 3-9. £29.99 at New Look

Office Wedge Espadrille Sandals Office's espadrilles have a whimsical ankle ribbon, meaning you can make it your own however you tie it.

£59.99 at Office

AND/OR Wedge Espadrille Sandals Fancy something a little different? These Kyle wedge espadrilles have a platform for extra height, with soft leather and a buckle fastening. £89 at John Lewis

Russell & Bromley Wedge Espadrille Sandals How cool are Russell & Bromley's espadrilles? Incorporating the classic woven espadrille wedge with a fisherman-style strap, they're available in tan leather or metallic gold. £175 at Russell & Bromley

Shop the best wedge sandals

Mango Rhinestone Wedge Sandals Fan of the sparkles? Mango's rhinestone encrusted wedges are giving Paris Hilton 00s vibes, with a square toe and 10cm wedge. £59.99 at Mango

M&S Wedge Sandal Available in white or black leather, M&S' answer to the wedge trend is this easy to wear pair with soft-leather toe straps and a buckle at the ankle. £49.50 at Marks & Spencer

Pretty Little Thing Wedge Sandal These leopard print wedges are a great buy, with criss-cross double straps and a soft round toe.

£18.75 at PrettyLittleThing

Reiss Suede Strappy Wedge Sandals Reiss' tactile pair of wedge sandals boast a slim, wedge heel and a fuzzy soft pink suede finish.

£168 at Reiss

Reformation Enya Wedge Sandal Reformation's 90s inspired wedge is available in four colours, and has a square toe with cut-out wedge detail for extra style points. £300 at Reformation

Mango Vinyl Wedge Sandals These are your summer party wedge sandals, trust us. With the clear vinyl panel and metallic wedge, they're giving cool-girl aesthetic. £79.99 at Mango





