Brits 2016: Beauty round-up

Brits 2016: Beauty round-up
Brits 2016: Beauty round-up

It’s no secret that we love a good red carpet beauty look here at HFM and the Brit Awards last night certainly didn’t disappoint! Click through to see our favourite hair and makeup looks from the evening…

Rihanna

We're getting major #hairenvy over Rihanna’s super sleek bob (why does ours never look that good?!) and we’re loving the 90s throwback lilac eyeshadow.

Lily Donaldson

Lily showed off her supermodel credentials with a showstopping bold winged eyeliner look. We love how she paired with pale pink lips to keep the focus on her striking eye make-up.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

We’re used to seeing Cheryl rocking her trademark blowout, but this youthful half-up topknot showed off her seriously fluttery lashes.

Adele

Adele scooped up an incredible four awards last night, but she was definitely a winner in the beauty stakes too. We’re obsessed with her deep cherry lip, which complemented her dress like a dream.

Ella Eyre

Singer Ella embraced her natural corkscrew curls last night and it’s got everyone in the HFM office reaching for the tongs!

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix’s Perrie looked every inch the boho queen with her tousled half-up, half-down hairstyle and glam bronze make-up.

Lana Del Rey

Lana appeared the epitome of hippie chic with her brown-nude lipstick and 70s-inspired waves.

