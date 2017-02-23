﻿
5 Photos | Fashion

HELLO! Fashion cover girl Sai Bennett dazzles at Brits after party

...
HELLO! Fashion cover girl Sai Bennett dazzles at Brits after party
You're reading

HELLO! Fashion cover girl Sai Bennett dazzles at Brits after party

1/5
Next

Beyoncé explains incredible meaning behind Meghan Markle BRITs tribute
1/5

HELLO! Fashion's cover star Sai Bennett looked stunning as she attended the star-studded Warner Music & Ciroc Brit Awards after party on Wednesday evening.

The actress, who made her name with a two-year stint on ITV drama Mr Selfridge, looked lovely in a leopard print wrap dress and fishnet tights. The 26-year-old finished off the look with a deep red lip.

Sai has been making waves in the fashion industry, becoming a regular fixture on the front row at fashion weeks, and showcasing her effortlessly cool style in designer including Burberry and Dior.

2/5

Abbey Clancy was also at the party, dazzling in an asymmetrical black and white dress that showed off her enviable model physique. She was accompanied by husband Peter Crouch.

3/5

Former Victoria's Secret angel Doutzen Kroes was in attendance, opting for a laidback look in a black bomber and ankle boots. The model also kept her make-up minimal, letting her natural beauty take centre stage.

4/5

It was all eyes on Pixie Lott, who was sporting a metallic cutout dress with dramatic tassels.

5/5

One Direction's Niall Horan.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...