Melania Trump's first lady fashion: See what (and who) she has been wearing

Melania Trump's first lady fashion: See what (and who) she has been wearing
Melania Trump's first lady fashion: See what (and who) she has been wearing

First Lady Melania Trump is already showing that she has a clearly defined style sense of style. "I like to dress nicely. I always say that it's easy to put on a nice dress," President Trump's wife told HELLO! back in 2011. "Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the t-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewellery and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely."

Here's what has been in the former model's wardrobe since she officially became America's first lady.

Photos: Getty Images

The first lady in red! Melania wowed wearing a custom coatdress by New York–based designer Alice Roi for her journey from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president's wife hosted a luncheon at the White House in honor of 2017 International Women's Day wearing a sleeveless black wool dress by Ralph Lauren that featured leather trim details on the shoulders.

For her husband's first joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017, Melania arrived at the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol wearing her own twist on the LBD – the little black suit. The sparkling skirt and jacket, which together retail for $9,590, are by one of the first lady's favorite designers, Michael Kors.

Melania showed off a lighter shade of hair as she addressed the crowd at her husband's rally in Melbourne, Florida on Saturday, February 18. The first lady looked stunning in red cap-sleeve Alexander McQueen dress and new lighter shade of blonde hair, while speaking briefly to the gathering and then reciting the Lord's Prayer.

Melania Trump looked elegant in a bespoke Karl Lagerfeld Couture skirt suit for her first official appearance at the White House on Wednesday. The white cashmere suit featured a double breasted jacket with statement collar and silver button detailing, and a matching pencil skirt.

The First Lady, who had previously been rumoured to wear an outfit from the designer at the inauguration, styled the ensemble with white court shoes and wore her hair down in loose waves.

First Lady Melania Trump disembarked Air Force One with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Palm Beach International Airport wearing high-waisted, white wide-legged Michael Kors pants paired with a black button-front blouse.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Melania kept cool in Florida in a sleeveless white cashmere knitted tea-length dress by Calvin Klein for her tour of the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, which she visited with Prime Minister Shinzō Abe’s wife Akie.

Photo: GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump's glamorous wife opted for a sleeveless black dress that featured a lace inset for a formal dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akke Abe in Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Melania showed off a rare casual look on Super Bowl Sunday wearing a sky blue sweater and white jeans to a watch party held at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The first lady donned a full-length, vibrant gown by Christian Dior, which she accessorised with emerald and diamond jewels for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

In her first post-inauguration appearance, Melania went for French style from head to toe as she arrived in Palm Beach on Super Bowl weekend, wearing a Givenchy dress that she paired with matching Christian Louboutin flats.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On January 21, the day after her husband's presidential inauguration, Melania stepped out to the National Prayer Service sporting an understated cashmere coat, which was a collaboration between herself and Alice Roi. "She definitely knew what she wanted. She knows clothing well and she’s very direct. She has a wonderful, chic sense of style. That's something no matter what you put on her she kind of exudes. It's very guiding for the designer because you know exactly what to do to get in line with her right away," Alice told WWD.

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

In what is likely her most-anticipated appearance to date – the inauguration balls on January 20 – the new first lady wore a sleek off-the-shoulder vanilla crepe gown that featured a slit. The elegant design was a collaboration with Hervé Pierre, the former creative director of Carolina Herrera.

Hervé revealed that the creation was a reflection of Mrs. Trump's personal style. "She knows what she likes," he said. "Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.”

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For her debut as the nation's first lady, Melania channelled former first lady Jackie Kennedy. Barron Trump's mother's Inauguration Day outfit was a hint of the simple and chic silhouettes to come: a Ralph Lauren doubleface jacket that featured a collar cutaway and matching mock-turtle dress.

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

