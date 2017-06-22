Royal Ascot style: The very best Ladies' Day looks

Ladies’ Day is considered as one of the most glamorous affairs of the racing calendar, seeing a mass of show-stopping outfits and botanical inspired headpieces take centre stage at Ascot Racecourse during the five-day event.
A favourite with the royals, the Queen led the way in the style stakes this year – looking as elegant as ever in a vibrant pink coat and coordinating floral hat. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turned heads in statement dresses, while The Saturday’s star Vanessa White kept it classy in an ultra-stylish fedora.
We have gathered together the best dressed attendees from day three of Royal Ascot, starting with Princess Anne in a fabulous emerald green coat dress…