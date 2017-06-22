﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royal Ascot style: The very best Ladies' Day looks

From the Queen to Zara Tindall, take a look at the best outfits of the day...

Ladies’ Day is considered as one of the most glamorous affairs of the racing calendar, seeing a mass of show-stopping outfits and botanical inspired headpieces take centre stage at Ascot Racecourse during the five-day event.

 

A favourite with the royals, the Queen led the way in the style stakes this year – looking as elegant as ever in a vibrant pink coat and coordinating floral hat. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie turned heads in statement dresses, while The Saturday’s star Vanessa White kept it classy in an ultra-stylish fedora.

 

We have gathered together the best dressed attendees from day three of Royal Ascot, starting with Princess Anne in a fabulous emerald green coat dress…

Princess Anne stood out in emerald green during Ladies' Day, wearing a tailored mid-length dress coat adroned with a contrasting gold pattern. Keeping with the colour theme, Anne accessorised with a matching fascinator and lime green gloves. A pair of nude heels and gold earrings finished off her fabulous look

Princess Beatrice is known for her fashion-forward sense of style, and didn't disappoint at this year's Ladies' Day. The royal princess looked fabulous in a sky blue midi-dress with contrasting sleeve panels, which she teamed with a show-stopping black hat and clutch

Laura Whitmore looked ultra-feminine on day three of Royal Ascot, turning heads in a tan lace midi-dress with pretty floral adornments. A coordinatng fascinator, pair of leg-lengthening heels and metalic silver clutch completed her striking ensemble

Princess Eugenie stood out in a striking red dress during Ladies' Day. The 1950's inspired design featured a poodle skirt and was cinched in at the waist - enhancing her enviable hourglass figure. A contrasting navy hat, clutch and heels worked as the perfect accessories to her look

As ever, the Queen looked magnificent as she enjoyed another day out at Royal Ascot on Ladies' Day. Standing out in a vibrant pink coat, the colour pop number coordinated beautifully with her floral embellished hat and the print on her dress. A pair of white gloves and black accessories completed her look

Sophie Countess of Wessex wore a lovely ivory vintage inspired striped midi-dress during day three of Royal Ascot. The design, from British brand Suzannah, retails at £895, and featured a striking circular skirt. Sophie teamed the design with a floral fascinator, tan clutch and heels.

The Saturday's star Vanessa White went for a demure look at Ladies' Day, teaming a lovely floral adorned midi-dress with a straw fedora hat. Vanessa teamed her ensemble with a pair of strappy tan heels and oversized hoop earrings. 

Zara Tindall worked a sophisticated look at Ladies' Day, looking ultra-glam in a silk cotton ruffle shirt dress by British brand Suzannah. The ivory number featured a grandad collar and waist belt. Zara teamed her dress with a rose-hued floral fascinator, dove grey clutch and matching heels.

