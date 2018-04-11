These are 8 festival trends you'll see everywhere at Coachella

It's Coachella time once again, when the world's top bands descend on the Colorado Desert in California for two weekends of partying. The fun kicks off this weekend 13 April and we can't wait to see the colourful array of outfits on show from the stylish festival goers. The Weeknd, Beyonce and Enimem are all performing, so expect a cool crowd with the wardrobes to match.
HELLO! has picked out eight top trends that are bound to pop up at this year's Coachella. Some are past festival favourites, while others are new looks for this year. From sequins to basket bags, disco jeans to statement earrings, take a look at the outfits we're expecting at the desert's most stylish festival.
