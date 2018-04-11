﻿
These are 8 festival trends you'll see everywhere at Coachella

As the crowds head to Palm Springs, these are the trends we're expecting...

It's Coachella time once again, when the world's top bands descend on the Colorado Desert in California for two weekends of partying. The fun kicks off this weekend 13 April and we can't wait to see the colourful array of outfits on show from the stylish festival goers. The Weeknd, Beyonce and Enimem are all performing, so expect a cool crowd with the wardrobes to match.

HELLO! has picked out eight top trends that are bound to pop up at this year's Coachella. Some are past festival favourites, while others are new looks for this year. From sequins to basket bags, disco jeans to statement earrings, take a look at the outfits we're expecting at the desert's most stylish festival.

Click through the photo gallery to see the top 8 fashion trends…

Sequins

Sequins are big at Coachella and they appear everywhere – on dresses, tops, embellishments on trousers, and even on hats and stick on makeup. This festival goer got the trend bang on in 2017 with this cute silver sequinned mini dress.

Disco jeans

This fun jean trend is hugely popular the world over, so it's no surprise the Coachella revellers don their disco denim. Blogger Natasha Oakley and model Devin Brugman got the look spot on last year with the high-waisted skinny jean style.

Basket Bags

Yep, basket bags are a thing. We love this this cool mini basket – super cute for the chic festival goer. 

Coloured denim

Drag that suitcase out of the loft and find your old 80s outfits because coloured denim is back. Here's Havilah kitted out in a Topshop yellow denim skirt and jacket at last year's festival. So stylish!

Dad trainers

Dad trainers are cool and comfy, so expect to see them everywhere at Coachella 2018. This guest at New York Fashion Week showed how to carry off the trend in February.

Tiny sunglasses

Mirrored lenses are out, tiny sunnies are in. Model Taylor Hill looks effortlessly cool in her shades at the H&M Loves Coachella at the 2017 festival.

Statement beaded earrings

You've got to have your big beaded earrings at Coachella – a small pair of studs will just not do. Here model Biana Balti looks stunning in the hippy accessory.

Long denim shorts

The style that keeps on giving: denim shorts are another biggie for 2018. Here Diona Ciobanu looks so stylish in her denim shorts with matching cuffs.

