A look at Kate and Meghan's best twinning fashion moments

Turns out the Duchess' match more often than we thought...

kate-meghan-burgundy
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William's and Prince Harry's wives have more in common than you think! Check out the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex's most fashionable twinning moments...

Berry good

Embracing the chillier days in full force, both Kate and Meghan looked like the dream in warming burgundy in November 2018. Meghan stepped out in Club Monaco and Givenchy boots to visit the Hubb Kitchen, a community project born out of the Grenfell tragedy, while Kate chose the colour to visit University College London. She actually recycled a skirt and matching blazer from Paule Ka over a turtleneck top - an outfit she'd previously worn in 2012 and 2017.

 

kate-meghan-yellow
Photo: © Getty Images

Not so mellow yellow

Hats off to these two - vibrant canary yellow is not easy to pull off but they did it seamlessly, right? Both wearing it in July 2018, Kate turned heads during the men's Wimbledon final while Meghan chose the hue for the 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge in London. They both look equally radiant, don't you agree?

Kate and Meghan white coats
Photo: © Getty Images

Little white coats

In November 2017, Meghan made her most-watched appearance yet as she and then-fiancé Prince Harry made their engagement announcement from the grounds of Kensington Palace. The actress and soon-to-be royal wore a white belted coat by LINE for the special moment. Duchess Kate is also fond of the crisp outerwear look – in February 2015, she opted for a belted winter white coat by Max Mara Studio for a visit to Portsmouth, England.

Photo: © Getty Images

Ladies in red

With their dark tresses, it's no surprise that both ladies can equally pull off vibrant scarlet, as Kate did in this Preen number during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. That same year, Meghan looked radiant on the streets of New York sporting a similar style midi dress.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-similar-style-outfits

Embellished collars

The Duchess and the then-Hollywood star added pizzazz to their red carpet looks with an embellished neckline. The stylish royal wore a sheath dress by Matthew Williamson that featured ornate beading and a peplum detail to the 2012 UK premiere of African Cats. Meghan sparkled in London a year later wearing a black dress with gold embellishments to the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

0-306-363/kate-meghan-sheer-a

Sheer perfection

Both Kate and Meghan have been known to wear illusion bodice dresses that are far from showy, as discreet as they are elegant. In 2016 Duchess Kate wore a Saloni London maxi dress for a Kensington Palace reception before her trip to India with Prince William. The transparent cut-out look wasn't unlike the one chosen by Meghan Markle, in burgundy, as she attended an Isabella Blow Foundation party in Toronto in 2014. 

kate-meghan-dvf-lace-a
Photo: © Getty Images

DVF lace

Great minds think alike! Kate and Meghan donned lacy Diane von Furstenberg dresses a few years apart. Prince Harry's wife wore a shorter, navy version of the designer's "Zarita" dress to a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood, while Prince William's wife donned a full-length black gown version for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.

kate-meghan-jeans-a

In the jeans

Kate and Meghan were twinning, styling their blue jeans with belts and white blouses tucked in. While their denim looks are nearly identical, the Duchess of Cambridge topped off her polished look in 2011 with a navy Smythe blazer for an outing in Canada.

kate-meghan-wrap-dress-a
Photo: © Getty Images

It's a wrap

Kate and Meghan both know that wrap dresses are a must-have for any modern woman's wardrobe. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a regal long-sleeve dress by Issa to announce her engagement to William in 2010, while Meghan kept it cool and fresh wearing a sleeveless dress to a dinner in Toronto.

kate-meghan-red-carpet-glam-a
Photo: © Getty Images

Red carpet glam

Meghan may have been the Hollywood actress, but both Prince Harry's wife and the Duchess of Cambridge have that star quality when it comes to hitting the red carpet. Kate dazzled in turquoise Jenny Packham at the BOA Olympic concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2012, while Meghan wore a teal halter gown to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit.

Shirt dress simplicity

Kate elected to wear a bespoke piece by Jenny Packham that featured a lace overlay and full pleated skirt for her 2012 visit to the Kranji War Memorial. Meghan on the other hand, opted for a more casual look sporting a button down with frilled sleeves for a 2016 taping of the Today Show.

kate-meghan-lace-a

Lovely in lace

Kate was a vision in white wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress to the 2016 Royal Ascot. Meghan also looked lovely in lace wearing a mint spaghetti strap number to a Glamour x L'Oreal Paris 2016 College Women of the Year event.

kate-meghan-pencil-skirts-a

Pencil skirts

The Duchess of Cambridge exuded elegance in a periwinkle suit by Catherine Walker for her 2016 visit to the Netherlands, while Meghan went for an edgy pencil skirt look, with a crop top and moto jacket draped over her shoulders for a fashion week event in Canada.

kate-meghan-lbd-a

LBD

Meghan and Kate both proved you can never go wrong with the closet staple of a little black dress. Kate stepped out in a Dolce and Gabbana lace dress for the 2015 Festival of Remembrance. Two years earlier in London, L.A. native Meghan turned heads wearing a strapless mini to the London Global Gift Gala.

