Meghan Markle kept things low-key and chic during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, by wearing trousers for a second time on an official royal visit. The former Suits actress paid tribute to the country by wearing the Welsh brand, Hiut Denim. The brand was set up after a denim factory closed down 35 years ago, leaving 400 people out of work, as they decided to "bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town".
After getting some serious outfit-envy, we have taken a look over the years at other royals who have made a fashion statement with trousers, from the Duchess of Cambridge's timeless take on the wardrobe staple to Queen Rania of Jordan's fashion-forward dressing. High waisted, cropped and vibrant colours all feature in the gallery - which are your favourite?