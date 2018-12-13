9 Photos | Fashion

9 festive party outfits you'd never believe are from a supermarket

Add to shopping list: sequins and soya milk

If you're still searching for that perfect Christmas party get-up or the New Year's Eve outfit to end all NYE's outfits, then stop searching the high street and hit your local supermarket instead. Purse-friendly and ridiculously on-trend, you'll definitely find something of the velvet, sequinned or embellished variety in the aisles. Whether it's a posh festive 'do or a night out with the girls, check out our edit of the best supermarket festive outfits that should be top of your shopping list.

 

You'll find this beaut skirt in Tesco, and it is the sort of piece that'll see you through a myriad of occasions. Dress it up for a party with a silky cami or a slinky top and come Christmas Day, switch it for a roll neck jumper or chunky knit.

£25, F+F at Tesco

A sequin roll neck? Why the heck not! We're obsessed with this silver number, a piece you can amp up with ridiculously OTT earrings or liven up a black pencil skirt.

£20, George at ASDA

A sprinkling of sparkle is all you need sometimes, like on this cami top. It's got just the right amount of embellishment for a day or night 'do – pop your velvet blazer over the top for a marvellous mesh of materials.

£16, Nutmeg at Morrisons

For a classic look, you need sequins and you need a shift dress; this Tu at Sainsbury's silver dress is spot on. Add matching silver heels for the win or up the glam factor with a pair of glittery boots.

£35, Tu at Sainsbury's

A velvet suit is the outfit you need this Christmas; wear together for the wow factor or use the pieces separately throughout the festive season. Use the jacket to dress up a pair of jeans or team the trousers with a Christmassy tee.

F+F at Tesco

Anyone who's anyone has a sequin skirt, but if you're not sure you'll wear it enough to justify a hefty price tag, this ASDA pencil skirt will do the job. Who doesn't love a bright bit of sparkle?

£16, George at ASDA

Sick of sequins? Show a little skin instead in a sheer top. For the brave, wear a black or even brightly coloured bra underneath but if you're in need of a little modesty, add a minimal vest underneath or layer over a fine-knit black roll neck.

£12, Nutmeg at Morrisons

Sometimes we want - nay, need - to tick off all the Christmas clichés – sparkle and red. Luckily, this jumpsuit is anything but cheesy and far more chic. A universal flatterer, it's top of our wish list.

£40, Tu at Sainsbury's

Looking to razzle and dazzle 'em? Heck, F+F's rainbow sequin dress is giving us disco vibes aplenty. A great shape to accentuate your waist, we love the longer sleeves and wrap front too.

£40, F+F at Tesco

