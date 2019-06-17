﻿
14 best Ascot outfit ideas from Marks & Spencer

Pink suit from Marks & Spencer
It's not long to go until Royal Ascot takes place, and if you're having a tough time trying to find an outfit, do not worry because Marks & Spencer really has upped its game this season. The annual racing event runs from 18-22 June this year, so if you're looking to get race day ready you need to first swot up on the outfit rules, and then you can shop the outfits below should you feel inspired…

 

Ok, so a pink suit is fast-becoming an essential item for any woman's wardrobe, and this M&S suit is spot on. The colour is vivid enough to make you feel bright and colourful, but not too crazy to make you feel OTT. It's selling out extremely fast but it also comes in pink, beige and a gorgeous green. If you're thinking you can mix and match for Ascot though, you'd be wrong - they have to be the same colour, it's the rules! After you've worn it to Ascot with a pair of heels you can recycle and team it every day with a pair of white little pumps.

 

SHOP: Blazer, £59, and cigarette trousers, £39.50

white blazer from Marks & Spencer
Worried about getting a chill… it's all about shoulder robing. This white blazer would be great over the top of any of the dresses in this round-up… it's just up to you which one you go for. Decisions decisions…

 

SHOP: Single breasted blazer, £69

Crystal earrings from M&S
These earrings will go with ANY outfit, guaranteed. They'll also look wonderful for all the selfies you take.

 

SHOP: Gem drop earrings, £15

silver sandals from M&S
Who wants to wear uncomfortable shoes to the races? Certainly not us! These slingbacks have a sturdy heel and feature Insolia technology for a better foot position and fit. No need for flip flops for the train home.

 

SHOP: Slingback sandals, £25

mint green dress from Marks & Spencer
This mint green dress is absolutely divine, and if you wear this you might win a rosette for being the best dressed Ascot go-er. Gorgeous.

 

SHOP: Midi dress, £49.50

Resin earrings
Sometimes, a chic pair of earrings can really elevate an outfit. These will go with everything.

 

SHOP: Resin earrings, £12.50

navy lace dress
A black dress can feel a bit too severe for Royal Ascot, but if you like your dresses to be dark, how about a rich navy blue? This lace dress comes in a baby pink as well, and it nips in at the waist to give you a lovely shape.

 

SHOP: Lace dress, £89

nude-bag
A perfect accessory for a glamorous day out at the races, this crossbody bag features a chic metal chain and pretty bow detail to bring your outfit to life. Also, the zip compartment keeps all your belongings safe - perfect if you have one too many wines throughout the day.

 

SHOP: Bag, £27.50

brown-dress
This polka dot wrap midi dress is giving us Vivian in Pretty Woman vibes. Brown and occasion wear don't usually go together, but we think this dress is gorgeous and flattering. A winning combo!

 

SHOP: Midi wrap dress, £59

hat
If you're going to be in the Royal Enclosure, you will need to obey the strict fashion rules. Ditch the fascinator because you have to wear a hat or a headpiece with a solid base of at least 10 cm. This hat will be absolutely perfect! Also, you can get a FREE hat box when you spend £25 on Occasion Hats and Headdresses. To redeem, add product code TO13100Q to your bag.

 

SHOP: Hat, £35

black and white jumpsuit from M&S
Jumpsuits are wonderful for Royal Ascot, now that they're allowed. The Ascot style guide states that a jumpsuit should fall below the knee so this one is ideal. With the monochrome colour scheme, you can style it up with either black or white accessories.

 

SHOP: Short sleeved jumpsuit, £55

Leopard print clutch bag
Wearing a plain outfit and need an accessory to help make it pop? This leopard print fold over clutch should do the job.

 

SHOP: Fold over leopard print clutch, £15

pink-fascinator
A great way to revive an old frock? Buy a new accessory. This bright pink hair fascinator is ideal for pepping up an old outfit and making it feel fresh.

 

SHOP: Small satin fascinator, £25

sunglasses
You'll need a pair of sunglasses just in case the sun comes out to play - and you might want to leave your designer ones at home in case you lose them. These £17.50 cat-eye frames are super chic.

 

SHOP: Cat-eye sunglasses, £17.50

