11 Photos | Fashion

Going somewhere fancy? 11 occasion wear outfit ideas from ASOS

It's time to get your glad rags on...

pink bag from ASOS
We all know that shopping for occasion wear can be tricky. Whether you're off to a wedding, heading to the races or going to a summer garden party, we've scoured ASOS for the ultimate contenders. We've found dresses, hair accessories, bags and shoes, so it's just up to you to click 'add to basket'... 

 

SHOP: ASOS DESIGN shell clutch bag, £10 

Peach dress from ASOS
This would make the perfect occasion dress - we're talking chic, comfortable and seriously cute. 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design twist front dress, £38

Green shoes for a wedding - from ASOS
These gorgeous green shoes will jazz up any outfit and will make your feet feel secure - perfect if you'll be dancing until the early hours of the morning. 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design mint green shoes, £42

Yellow dress for a wedding - from ASOS
Now, how gorgeous is this? From the colour to the print, and the sheer material, we love it! 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design wrap front midi dress, £65

A cage ball clutch bag - from ASOS
Only chic belongings can go in here - it's the rules! 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design cage clutch bag, £25

 

Hat for a wedding abroad - from ASOS
OK, this might be a little wacky, but who says that you need to wear a twee fascinator to a wedding? You could go chic and stylish and opt for this - great for a wedding abroad. 

 

SHOP: ASOS DESIGN turned edge natural straw hat with changeable ties, £18 

Diamond hair grip from ASOS
Let's face it, it's all about those finishing touches! 

 

SHOP: ASOS DESIGN back hair chain with crystal leaf detail in silver tone, £12

Black fascinator from ASOS
You might not want to spend a hundred pounds on a hair fascinator, so this one from ASOS is the perfect solution - it's only £10. Be fast though, these sell out FAST! 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design fascinator with mesh bow, £10

 

Orange shoes for a wedding - from ASOS
Not everyone wants to wear super high shoes or barely-there strappy sandals, sometimes a kitten heel in a luxe material is just what you're after. 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design Sherry bow heels, £30

White dress for a wedding - from ASOS
This is selling out at the speed of light, so get in quick! 

 

SHOP: ASOS DESIGN lace insert pleated midi dress with embroidery, £48 

Black and white jumpsuit from ASOS
This is a great choice for any tall girls out there! The black and white jumpsuit has a tie waist and it'll be great teamed with either black or white accessories, or you could choose hot pink?! 

 

SHOP: ASOS Design jumpsuit, £38 

