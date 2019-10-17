﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Marks & Spencer has twenty percent off fashion this weekend! Here's our top picks

Check out the bargains at the high street store…

Marks & Spencer has twenty percent off fashion this weekend! Here's our top picks
Marks & Spencer has twenty percent off fashion this weekend! Here's our top picks

floral-dress-marks-and-spencer
You all know how much we love Marks & Spencer. The high street store is a big hit with everyone - from their home furnishing to the food court. But we will always be huge fans of their fashion range. From Per Una and the M&S Collection - to Holly Willoughby's sellout edit; we want the lot. And can you blame us? This season, we've fallen in love with the brand's hero pieces - from the floral dress everyone wants to the cosiest chunky knit jumpers, and now we have a great excuse to invest. The weekend of 19th October, Sparks Card members (sign up here if you haven't already) will receive twenty percent off fashion, beauty and homes. Eeek! We've picked out our top items you really should keep your eye on…

 

The floral dress everyone's talking about

 

The 'Floral Print Shirt Midi Dress' has been blowing up Instagram, and it's easy to see why. It has a high neck, voluminous sleeves and a cinched-in waist. It's designed in a navy blue colour and is covered in a plethora of multi-coloured flowers. Style with a belt and boots for the ultimate in boho chic.

 

SHOP: £55, Per Una @ Marks & Spencer

 

lilac-coat-model
The lilac coat Instagram is fawning over

 

Remember the purple coat influencer Erica Davies rockled last year? Well, it has been revamped for 2019! The gorgeous outerwear staple is from the recently refreshed Per Una collection and gives a gentle pop of colour to any outfit.

 

 SHOP: £129, Per Una at Marks & Spencer 

marks-and-spencer-cable-knit-jumper
The cosiest knitted jumper you'll ever find

 

We are obsessed with the 'Cable Knit Roll Neck Relaxed Fit Jumper'. It's available in cream and grey and has a great boxy, slouchy fit. Ideal for teaming with jeans, shoppers are loving it right now. One customer wrote online: "I will be toasty this winter! Collar just the right height, length just right too. Nice and soft." Can't say fairer than that...

 

SHOP: £39.50, Marks & Spencer

 

marks-and-spencer-brown-coat
The classic coat that screams autumn

 

We love seasonal tones and as soon as we saw this chesnut brown coat, we knew it would fit right in with our autumn wardrobe. The wool blend double breasted coat comes in at £99. Dreamy!

 

SHOP: £99, Marks & Spencer

marks-ands-epncer-ankle-boots
Block heel boots that would go with anything

 

Every woman needs a pair of heeled boots in her life come winter, and M&S has a great suede pair with a funky block heel. They come in black and amber. With twenty per-cent off, maybe treat yourself to both shades?

 

SHOP: £59, Marks & Spencer

 

holly-willoughby-marks
Holly Willoughby's jacquard dress of dreams

 

Back in August, Holly shared a snap of her wearing a lovely gold dress from the high street brand, and it was of the jacquard variety. She captioned the shot: "Golden hour… #jacquard. Thank you, Marks & Spencer, this one will carry me through 'til autumn."

 

Shop: £59, Marks & Spencer

velvet-blazer-marks-and-spencer
The velvet belted blazer that's too glam to miss

 

If you aren't sure what to wear for your work Christmas party (it's never too early to start thinking about it, people) you need this Per Una blazer. We loved the relaxed fit, and not to mention the super soft velvet finish.

 

SHOP: £89, Marks & Spencer

 

marks-and-spencer-silk-skirt
The gold slip skirt that needs to be worn to a party

 

Slip skirts are big news this season and we are loving this gold beauty - particularly the silky satin fabric. Totally feminine. it's also easy to pack if you're off on your travels. Team with a chunky knit jumper and boots for a high fashion look, or keep it light with a simple blouse.

 

SHOP: £29.50 Marks & Spencer

