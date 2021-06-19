Royal Ascot's best dressed dogs! 7 photos of the smartest pups at the races

Jimbo the guide dog attended the races look very dapper with his owner David Adams and wife Judith.
Looking equally as smart for the occasion, David revealed he was taking a break from an epic fundraising challenge where he climbed the equivalent of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, by walking 197 times up a local hill.
Mr Adams, who is blind, said: “I’ve climbed it 120 times so that’s 77 to go, and I hope to finish on my birthday, August 8 when I’ll be 78.
“My knees were a bit sore at the beginning but they’re pretty good now, but it’s always nice to take a day off and have a glass of champagne.”