7 Photos | Fashion

Royal Ascot's best dressed dogs! 7 photos of the smartest pups at the races

The pawfect pooches that deserve some race day limelight

It's Royal Ascot week, which means stunning outfits, celebrity sightings and fabulous fascinators. After last year's horse racing was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, the HELLO! team have had their eye out for the best-dressed royals, who have delivered some seriously showstopping looks so far. But something else has caught our attention…

Introducing the best dressed dogs at Ascot. We know, it's not our usual coverage – but these pawfect pooches have served some truly sensational looks!

From furry fascinators to dapper suits, discover the best dressed pups at Royal Ascot through the years.

Jimbo the guide dog attended the races look very dapper with his owner David Adams and wife Judith.

Looking equally as smart for the occasion, David revealed he was taking a break from an epic fundraising challenge where he climbed the equivalent of the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, by walking 197 times up a local hill.

Mr Adams, who is blind, said: “I’ve climbed it 120 times so that’s 77 to go, and I hope to finish on my birthday, August 8 when I’ll be 78.

“My knees were a bit sore at the beginning but they’re pretty good now, but it’s always nice to take a day off and have a glass of champagne.”

We're loving this paw-some look from this adorable guide dog.

Opting for a feathered-chic look, this stylish pup looked ready for the races at Ladies' Day in 2019.

Looking extremely dapper for the high-society occasion, this smart pooch looked regal in a red feathered turban for race day in 2017.

Zoey the guide dog sported quite the fascinator for Ladies' Day in 2012 as she posed for the pup-arazzi.

We love a colourful ensemble! This statement pooch fashioned a bright tulle fascinator for their day at the races.

