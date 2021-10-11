16 stylish Halloween costume ideas for fashion girls - from Bridgerton to SATC

If super scary costumes aren't for you, dressing up as your favourite style icon is the only way to do Halloween for a fashion girl - and we've got the inspiration to prove it! Scroll down for our cool and fashion-focused Halloween costume ideas...
Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City
Why? Is there anything more iconic than Carrie's Dior newspaper dress?
You will need: Said newspaper dress! Instead of hunting for vintage Galliano couture however, there are a number of similar options to buy online these days - like this Reformation number.
Or you could have a go at making your own from, er, actual newspaper.