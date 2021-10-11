﻿
16 Photos | Fashion

16 stylish Halloween costume ideas for fashion girls - from Bridgerton to SATC

Frightfully fashionable…

Fiona Ward
Photo: © Getty Images
If super scary costumes aren't for you, dressing up as your favourite style icon is the only way to do Halloween for a fashion girl - and we've got the inspiration to prove it! Scroll down for our cool and fashion-focused Halloween costume ideas...

Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

Why? Is there anything more iconic than Carrie's Dior newspaper dress?

You will need: Said newspaper dress! Instead of hunting for vintage Galliano couture however, there are a number of similar options to buy online these days - like this Reformation number

Or you could have a go at making your own from, er, actual newspaper.

Daphne Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Why? It was one of the biggest Netflix hits of the year, and what other reason would you have to dress up in your Regency finest? There are plenty of other characters you could mimic of course, from the Duke to Lady Whistledown...

You will need: A square-neck gown complete with long gloves, a pinned up hairstyle and plenty of jewels.

Photo: © Disney+
Cruella De Vil in Cruella

Why? She's always been a classic Halloween choice, but Emma Stone's 2021 turn as Cruella means there's a stylish new interpretation to try. 

You will need: There are so many looks you could copy from the film, but for this you'll need a teased-out Cruella wig, a leather biker jacket, black face paint (and a steady hand).

Jennifer Lopez on the Versace runway

Why? J-Lo has made history TWICE now in this green jungle dress - it's almost as big of an icon as her. Plus we've always wanted to be J-Lo for a day and Halloween is the perfect excuse.

You will need: A green tropical print dress - preferably with a low V and six-inch stilettos.

If you're looking for a joint costume, get your pal to dress up in a bleach blonde wig, a black bodycon and black heels and you've got yourself a Donatella!

Cher Horowitz from Clueless

Why? Because who hasn't wanted to rock that iconic yellow tartan skirt-suit at some point in their lives? Plus, it wouldn't look out of place in our wardrobes today - so it's a win win.

You will need: A yellow tartan blazer and pleated skirt, white T-shirt, yellow cardigan, white knee-high socks and white high heels. Oh, and a vintage brick phone if you want to go all-in!

Romy and Michele from Romy & Michelle's High School Reunion

Why? The iconic duo are the 90s personified - we couldn't resist! 

You will need: For Michele - an iridescent pink mini dress, blonde wig (wear the hair in a high half ponytail), choker and stacked 90s heels.

For Romy – a shiny blue mini dress and silver heels with a short, flippy blonde bob. Plus, you both need a name badge.

Vivian Ward, Pretty Woman

Why? You can walk around barking: "Big Mistake. Huge," at anyone you fancy.

You will need: A cut-out dress, thigh high black boots, hoop earrings and extra curly hair.

Beyoncé in Lemonade

Why? The singer's visual album quickly became iconic when it was released - particularly the image of Beyoncé smashing up a car while wearing a tiered Roberto Cavalli dress.

You will need: mustard yellow dress and black strappy heels, not forgetting that all important baseball bat.

Photo: Tidal

Photo: © Getty Images
Iris Apfel

Why? Fashion icon Iris is instantly recogniseable - just ask Debra Messing, who paid homage to the star for Halloween in 2018.

You will need: Large round glasses, a layered outfit with plenty of pattern and colour, oodles of necklaces and rings, red nail polish and a pale grey wig.

The Olsen twins

Why? Fashion icons in their own right, this duo have been serving up incredible outfits for the past three decades - and yes, we're including those 90s outfits.

You will need: Well, a friend that looks pretty similar to you for starters. The pair of you should wear long maxi dresses, hair down in loose natural waves and prominently contoured cheekbones.

If you're looking for a more noughties Olsen Halloween costume, everyone knows the 'I heart NY' T-shirts with red shorts and wedge heels is a classic.

Photo: © BBC
Villanelle from Killing Eve

Why? Possibly the most stylish assassin we've seen on our screens, this look will always be, well, killer. Villanelle's dress is by Molly Goddard and boots by Balenciaga, but you can fake it on a budget.

You will need: A bubblegum pink tulle dress and black biker boots.

Photo: © Rex
Margot Tenenbaum

Why? She's one of the quirkiest, coolest heroines that we're still obsessed with, despite The Royal Tenenbaums' 2001 release date.

You will need: A faux-fur coat, dark blonde bob wig, flat loafers and a plastic hair slide.

Photo: © Rex
Mrs Flax in Mermaids

Why? Because who doesn't want to dress up as a mermaid this Halloween? Cher's character in the 1990 movie is the chicest way to be one.

You will need: A white corset, iridescent blue skirt, a voluminous blonde curly wig and plenty of shells, beads and organza ribbon woven into it.

If you're feeling creative, make your own shell-laden tiara.

Joyce Byers from Stranger Things

Why? This Halloween costume will definitely impress with minimal effort - chances are you already have most of these things at home.

You will need: A khaki jacket or shirt, a striped t-shirt and coloured battery-powered fairy lights, plus a fake axe.

Photo: Netflix

Photo: © Netflix
Emily in Paris

Why? It was the light-hearted viewing we all needed for 2020 - and it's set to return in December. With Patricia Field styling Lily Collins, the fashion hasn't disappointed either!

You will need: A one-shoulder white dress - get creative and add pieces of paper to create the shape of Emily's Pierre Cadault mini. You could even splatter it with paint to recreate the scene!

Alternatively, you could recreate one of Emily's daytime looks - a beret or a bucket hat is essential.

Photo: © Getty Images
Supermodels, Versace runway 1999

Why? Get a group of girls together and live your 90s fashion fantasy.

You will need: Silver dresses and metallic makeup.

