Video: How Princess Diana has influenced Duchesses Kate and Meghan's style The Princess of Wales is still a style icon, and the Duchesses obviously agree...

Even two decades after her death, Princess Diana’s style legacy is still being felt, and many of the young royals today emulate some of her most iconic looks. Diana popularised the Bardot neckline in the 80s, and now it's a style that is now favoured by the Duchess of Sussex. In June 2018, Meghan wore a blue patterned maxi-dress to attend the wedding of her new husband’s cousin, and royal fashion fans spotted that it was strikingly similar to a tunic Princess Diana wore on an official engagement to Saudi Arabia in 1986. The Duchess of Cambridge is also inspired by the late Princess of Wales - on an engagement in Stockholm, Kate channeled Diana in a red houndstooth coat. See the full video below for all the ways Princess Diana has influenced the Duchesses.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Princess Diana's enduring fashion legacy

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.