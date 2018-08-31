Video: 10 times Meghan Markle gave us serious coat envy The Duchess Sussex is the queen of wrapping up warm...

When the Duchess of Sussex captivated the world during her engagement announcement wearing a snow-white wrap coat by Canadian brand Line the Label, we knew she had great taste in outerwear. And since then, Meghan has worn a beautiful array of stunning power coats - if anyone can dress for autumn and winter, it's Meghan! For a trip to Edinburgh, she paid homage to the royal family's Scottish heritage in a double breasted tartan coat by Burberry, and she broke royal tradition by wearing head-to-toe black in January 2018 for a tour of Cardiff Castle. The tuxedo-inspired coat, by British designer Stella McCartney, sold out shortly after. What's more, the coat was interpreted as an endorsement of Stella's cruelty-free politics and a nod to Meghan's new homeland. For the Duchess of Sussex’s finest outerwear moments, watch the full video below.

Meghan Markle's Top Ten Coats

