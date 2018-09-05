VIDEO: When royals recycle! From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, these are the thriftiest royals Royals are frugal, too!

Many royals are known for their thriftiness, The Duchess of Cambridge’s penchant for rewearing past outfits has earned her the moniker ‘The Queen of Recycling’, however she’s not the only royal with an affinity for reusing outfits. At this year's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, Princess Anne looked stunning in an elegant navy and cream coat - a garment she first wore to attend Ascot back in 1980. During an official visit to Hungary with Prince Charles in 1990, Princess Diana wowed in a double breasted pink suit with purple trim by Catherine Walker. She subsequently re-wore the suit later the same year for a visit to the White House. Princess Eugenie shocked royal watchers when announcing her engagement in 2018 because she wore a floral Erdem dress she’d previously worn for an interview with Vanity Fair back in 2016. To see all the times the royals famously recycled their outfits, watch the video below.

Ten times royals have recycled their looks

