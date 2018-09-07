Video: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and other royals go wild for animal print Even the royals go dotty for spots

Animal print is already massive this season, and even the royals love indulging their wilder sides. Princess Diana famously wore a leopard print swimsuit with a matching skirt when on holiday in the Virgin Islands in 1990. The Duchess of Cambridge channeled her inner Cruella de Vil in a Hobbs Dalmatian print maternity dress when pregnant with Prince George in 2013. Burgeoning fashion icon Princess Eugenie even rocks animal print from time to time - she was spotted in 2010 carrying a huge leopard print tote. For all the times that royals wore animal prints, watch the full video below.

Royals go wild for animal print

