Video proof: Princess Diana was the absolute Queen of Power Suits

Princess Diana wore feminine dresses and flamboyant hats when she first entered the public eye, but as she settled into her role as a working royal she began to put her own unique twist on eighties power dressing wearing impeccably tailored skirt suits in vibrant colours. The Princess of Wales caused a stir in 1990 wearing a navy double breasted suit to an evening function at The Prince’s Trust and this marked the first occasion that a senior royal had worn trousers to an evening event. As a result, Princess Diana was regarded as a serious fashion risk taker, who shook up the sartorial protocol. Diana’s influence on power dressing can be felt to this day, and with skirt suits making a return to runways and consequently to our wardrobes, her fashion clout shows no signs of waning.

