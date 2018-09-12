﻿
Video: Sarah Ferguson’s Style File

The Duchess of York is known for her unique style

Philip Josse
After she paired her ivory duchesse satin wedding gown with a flower crown for her wedding to Prince Andrew, it became clear that the future Duchess of York was a fashion risk-taker. Since her step into the public eye in 1986, Sarah Ferguson has favoured a mix of bright colours, polka dots and flattering black cocktail dresses. Sarah was a noted style icon during much of the 1980s, ushering in the era of padded Alice bands and a floppy hair bow which was often dubbed the ‘Fergie bow’. The mother-of-two also popularised skirt suits which have made a major return to the catwalks this season, proving that Sarah still has remarkable fashion sway. See Sarah Ferguson’s style file in the video below.

