Revealed: The stars clamoring for the Meghan Markle sparkle - video

Since she entered the public eye as Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle has had fashion fans begging for a touch of the Markle sparkle. In July 2018, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a canary yellow Brandon Maxwell dress for an event at The Commonwealth Youth Forum. The dress subsequently sold out and yellow dresses became a huge red carpet trend for stars at both The Emmys and the GQ Awards. Meghan’s love of coats has also been noted by fashionistas. Upon arriving in Belfast for her royal tour of Northern Ireland, the Duchess wore a camel Mackage coat and wore a belted coat in a similar colour for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Belted coats have since become a massive trend this autumn both on the catwalks and in the stars' wardrobes. See Meghan Markle’s style influence in the video below.

