Kate Middleton loves these affordable earrings - and you may already have them in your jewellery box Royally-approved gems

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her fashion recycling, repeating many of her most famous outfits. From her Penelope Chilvers boots she has had for over 10 years, to her glamorous coat dresses that she rocks at various weddings, the Duchess doesn't always work a new outfit every time she goes out. And that includes her jewellery collection. On Tuesday, the wife of Prince William made her return from maternity leave with a visit to a forest school in London. Sporting casual attire of a Joseph shirt and Zara jeans with a jumper, the mother-of-three amped up her look with a stunning pair of earrings from Monica Vinader. We knew we recognised them - the Duchess has worn the Siren Wire earrings in green onyx, £135, many times during public visits. Part of the brand's permanent line, they are still a big seller and are the ideal gems that can be worn both in the daytime and to an evening event.

Kate is rarely seen without a stunning pair of earrings

The royal has been a long-standing fan of Monica Vinader, and she isn't the only one. Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Beatrice have both been spotted wearing the British jeweller's pieces in recent years.

£135, Monica Vinader

Beatrice stepped out in July at a beauty dinner with L'Occitane, wearing a a rose gold friendship bracelet. Priced at £175, the striking piece of jewellery had a heart-warming hidden message. It marked the tenth anniversary of Monica Vinader and fifty percent of profits from the sale of it went to Women for Women International - a charity which supports women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

Duchess Kate loves earrings in particular and is rarely seen without some sparkly detail adorning her ears.

At the christening of her youngest child Prince Louis, the royal looked beautiful in an elegant dress by Alexander McQueen, coordinating cream hat with net detail by Jane Taylor and pearl stud cluster earrings, which were by Cassandra Goad and cost an eye-watering £4,360. Wow!

