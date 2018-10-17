The dress Princess Margaret wore to her 21st party is going on display at the V&A We can't wait to see this...

We all know that fashion is a form of art and there really is nothing chicer than a great fashion exhibition. The Victoria & Albert museum has announced its newest opening which drops February 2019 - Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams and we can't wait to see it. Amongst the stunning couture gowns that range from From 1947 to the present day, there's a certain party frock that you may be interested in - the Christian Dior dress that Princess Margaret wore for her 21st birthday celebrations.The stunning design is on loan from the Museum of London following conservation work and trust us, it's breathtaking.

The exhibit will feature a fascinating insight to Christian Dior's career

Christian Dior once said: "There is no other country in the world, besides my own, whose way of life I like so much. I love English traditions, English politeness, English architecture. I even love English cooking." Who would have thought it! The designer had a deep fascination with British culture, admiring the grandeur of the great houses and gardens of Britain, as well as British-designed ocean liners, including the Queen Mary. He also had a penchant for Savile Row suits, and his first UK fashion show took place at London’s Savoy Hotel, and in 1952 he established Christian Dior London.

Well dressed: Here's a sneaky peek at some of the offerings

The exhibition brings to life Dior's dreamy fashion shows staged in the UK's most luxurious stately homes, including Blenheim Palace in 1954.

The exhibition presents over 500 objects, with over 200 rare Haute Couture garments shown alongside accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, original makeup, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior's personal possessions, as well as the six artistic directors who have succeeded him. A must-see for any fashion fan, it will be open until July and we just know we are going to be first in the que.

