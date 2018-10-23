Casual Kate: The Duchess of Cambridge’s informal fashion tips - video Duchess Kate has mastered on-duty casual wear

For her return to the public eye after giving birth to Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly cool in Zara biker jeans, a khaki jacket and knee-high brown boots that she’s worn for well over a decade. This isn’t the first time that Kate has given a masterclass in casual dressing; she showed off her sporty side at the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative in a chic white jacket and black joggers. And at a Farms For City Children event in 2017, Kate looked every inch the country bumpkin in a waxed parka, plaid shirt and her trusty knee-high boots. For all the times Kate rocked a casual style, see the video below.

Casual Kate - her best informal looks

